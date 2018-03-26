CoinHive

Mine cryptocurrencies Monero (XMR) and Electroneum (ETN) using CoinHive from node.js

New: Now you can run this miner on any stratum based pool.

New 2: Now you can mine Electroneum (ETN).

Need a proxy? check coin-hive-stratum.

Install

npm install -g coin-hive

Usage

const CoinHive = require ( 'coin-hive' ); ( async ( ) => { const miner = await CoinHive( 'ZM4gjqQ0jh0jbZ3tZDByOXAjyotDbo00' ); await miner.start(); miner.on( 'found' , () => console .log( 'Found!' )); miner.on( 'accepted' , () => console .log( 'Accepted!' )); miner.on( 'update' , data => console .log( ` Hashes per second: ${data.hashesPerSecond} Total hashes: ${data.totalHashes} Accepted hashes: ${data.acceptedHashes} ` ) ); setTimeout( async () => await miner.stop(), 60000 ); })();

CLI

Usage:

Options:

API

CoinHive(siteKey[, options]) : Returns a promise of a Miner instance. It requires a CoinHive Site Key. The options object is optional and may contain the following properties: username : Set a username for the miner. See CoinHive.User. interval : Interval between update events in ms. Default is 1000 . port : Port for the miner server. Default is 3002 . host : Host for the miner server. Default is localhost . threads : Number of threads. Default is navigator.hardwareConcurrency (number of CPU cores). throttle : The fraction of time that threads should be idle. Default is 0 . proxy : Puppeteer's proxy socket 5/4 (ie: socks5://127.0.0.1:9050 ). launch : The options that will be passed to puppeteer.launch(options) . See Puppeteer Docs. pool : This allows you to use a different pool. It has to be an Stratum based pool. This object must contain the following properties: host : The pool's host. port : The pool's port. pass : The pool's password. If not provided the default one is "x" . devFee : A donation to send to the developer. Default is 0.001 (0.1%).

miner.start() : Connect to the pool and start mining. Returns a promise that will resolve once the miner is started.

miner.stop() : Stop mining and disconnect from the pool. Returns a promise that will resolve once the miner is stopped.

miner.kill() : Stop mining, disconnect from the pool, shutdown the server and close the headless browser. Returns a promise that will resolve once the miner is dead.

miner.on(event, callback) : Specify a callback for an event. The event types are: update : Informs hashesPerSecond , totalHashes and acceptedHashes . open : The connection to our mining pool was opened. Usually happens shortly after miner.start() was called. authed : The miner successfully authed with the mining pool and the siteKey was verified. Usually happens right after open. close : The connection to the pool was closed. Usually happens when miner.stop() was called. error : An error occured. In case of a connection error, the miner will automatically try to reconnect to the pool. job : A new mining job was received from the pool. found : A hash meeting the pool's difficulty (currently 256) was found and will be send to the pool. accepted : A hash that was sent to the pool was accepted.

miner.rpc(methodName, argsArray) : This method allows you to interact with the CoinHive miner instance. It returns a Promise that resolves the the value of the remote method that was called. The miner instance API can be found here. Here's an example:

var miner = await CoinHive( 'SITE_KEY' ); await miner.rpc( 'isRunning' ); await miner.start(); await miner.rpc( 'isRunning' ); await miner.rpc( 'getThrottle' ); await miner.rpc( 'setThrottle' , [ 0.5 ]); await miner.rpc( 'getThrottle' );

Environment Variables

All the following environment variables can be used to configure the miner from the outside:

COINHIVE_SITE_KEY : CoinHive's Site Key

COINHIVE_USERNAME : Set a username to the miner. See CoinHive.User.

COINHIVE_INTERVAL : The interval on which the miner reports an update

COINHIVE_THREADS : Number of threads

COINHIVE_THROTTLE : The fraction of time that threads should be idle

COINHIVE_PORT : The port that will be used to launch the server, and where puppeteer will point to

COINHIVE_HOST : The host that will be used to launch the server, and where puppeteer will point to

COINHIVE_PUPPETEER_URL : In case you don't want to point puppeteer to the local server, you can use this to make it point somewhere else where the miner is served (ie: COINHIVE_PUPPETEER_URL=http://coin-hive.herokuapp.com )

COINHIVE_MINER_URL : Set the CoinHive JavaScript Miner url. By defualt this is https://coinhive.com/lib/coinhive.min.js . You can set this to use a CoinHive Proxy.

COINHIVE_PROXY : Puppeteer's proxy socket 5/4 (ie: COINHIVE_PROXY=socks5://127.0.0.1:9050 )

COINHIVE_DEV_FEE : A donation to the developer, the default is 0.001 (0.1%).

COINHIVE_POOL_HOST : A custom stratum pool host, it must be used in combination with COINHIVE_POOL_PORT .

COINHIVE_POOL_PORT : A custom stratum pool port, it must be used in combination with COINHIVE_POOL_HOST .

COINHIVE_POOL_PASS : A custom stratum pool password, if not provided the default one is 'x'.

FAQ

Can I run this on a different pool than CoinHive's?

Yes, you can run this on any pool based on the Stratum Mining Protocol.

const CoinHive = require ( 'coin-hive' ); ( async ( ) => { const miner = await CoinHive( '<YOUR-MONERO-ADDRESS>' , { pool : { host : 'la01.supportxmr.com' , port : 3333 , pass : '<YOUR-PASSWORD-FOR-POOL>' } }); await miner.start(); miner.on( 'found' , () => console .log( 'Found!' )); miner.on( 'accepted' , () => console .log( 'Accepted!' )); miner.on( 'update' , data => console .log( ` Hashes per second: ${data.hashesPerSecond} Total hashes: ${data.totalHashes} Accepted hashes: ${data.acceptedHashes} ` ) ); })();

Now your CoinHive miner would be mining on supportXMR.com pool, using your monero address.

You can also do this using the CLI:

coin-hive <YOUR-MONERO-ADDRESS> --pool-host=la01.supportxmr.com --pool-port=3333 --pool-pass=<YOUR-PASSWORD-FOR-POOL>

Can I mine other cryptocurrency than Monero (XMR)?

Yes, you can also mine Electroneum (ETN), you can actually mine on any pool based on the Stratum Mining Protocol and any coin based on CryptoNight.

You can go get you ETN wallet from electroneum.com if you don't have one.

const CoinHive = require ( 'coin-hive' ); const miner = await CoinHive( '<YOUR-ELECTRONEUM-ADDRESS>' , { pool : { host : 'etn-pool.proxpool.com' , port : 3333 } }); miner.start();

Now your CoinHive miner would be mining on etn.proxpool.com pool, using your electroneum address.

You can also do this using the CLI:

coin-hive <YOUR-ELECTRONEUM-ADDRESS> --pool-host=etn-pool.proxpool.com --pool-port=3333

One of the features of Electroneum is that it has a difficulty of 100 , while CoinHive's is 256 .

Can I run this on Heroku?

No, it violates the TOS.

Also, since Puppeteer requires some additional dependencies that aren't included on the Linux box that Heroku spins up for you, you need to go to your app's Settings > Buildpacks first and add this url:

https :

On the next deploy, your app will also install the dependencies that Puppeteer needs to run.

Can I run this on Docker?

You'll need to install the latest version of Chrome and Puppeteer's dependencies in your Dockerfile:

FROM node: 8 -slim # Install latest chrome and puppeteer dependencies RUN wget -q -O - https://dl-ssl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | apt-key add - &&\ sh -c 'echo "deb http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list' &&\ apt- get update &&\ apt- get install -y google-chrome-unstable gconf-service libasound2 libatk1 .0 -0 libc6 libcairo2 libcups2 libdbus -1 -3 libexpat1 libfontconfig1 libgcc1 libgconf -2 -4 libgdk-pixbuf2 .0 -0 libglib2 .0 -0 libgtk -3 -0 libnspr4 libpango -1.0 -0 libpangocairo -1.0 -0 libstdc++ 6 libx11 -6 libx11-xcb1 libxcb1 libxcomposite1 libxcursor1 libxdamage1 libxfixes3 libxi6 libxrandr2 libxrender1 libxss1 libxtst6 ca-certificates fonts-liberation libappindicator1 libnss3 lsb- release xdg-utils wget # Install coin-hive RUN npm i -g coin-hive # Run coin-hive CMD coin-hive <site-key>

Which version of Node.js do I need?

Node v8+

Troubleshooting

I'm having errors on Ubuntu/Debian

Install these dependencies:

sudo apt-get -y install gconf-service libasound2 libatk1 .0-0 libc6 libcairo2 libcups2 libdbus-1-3 libexpat1 libfontconfig1 libgcc1 libgconf-2-4 libgdk-pixbuf2 .0-0 libglib2 .0-0 libgtk-3-0 libnspr4 libpango-1 .0-0 libpangocairo-1 .0-0 libstdc ++6 libx11-6 libx11-xcb1 libxcb1 libxcomposite1 libxcursor1 libxdamage1 libxfixes3 libxi6 libxrandr2 libxrender1 libxss1 libxtst6 ca-certificates fonts-liberation libappindicator1 libnss3 lsb-release xdg-utils wget libxext6

I'm getting an Error: EACCES: permission denied when installing the package

Try installing the package using this:

sudo npm i -g coin-hive --unsafe-perm= true --allow-root

An error occured Failed to launch chrome!

Try changing chromium's executable path to /usr/bin/chromium-browser , like this:

const miner = await CoinHive( 'site-key' , { launch : { executablePath : '/usr/bin/chromium-browser' , args : [ '--disable-setuid-sandbox' , '--no-sandbox' ] } });

For more info check issue #54

Disclaimer

This project is not endorsed by or affiliated with coinhive.com in any way.

Support

This project is pre-configured for a 0.1% donation. This can be easily toggled off programatically, from the CLI, or via environment variables. If you do so, but you still want to show your support, you can buy me a beer with magic internet money:

BTC: 16ePagGBbHfm2d6esjMXcUBTNgqpnLWNeK ETH: 0xa423bfe9db2dc125dd3b56f215e09658491cc556 LTC: LeeemeZj6YL6pkTTtEGHFD6idDxHBF2HXa XMR: 46WNbmwXpYxiBpkbHjAgjC65cyzAxtaaBQjcGpAZquhBKw2r8NtPQniEgMJcwFMCZzSBrEJtmPsTR54MoGBDbjTi2W1XmgM

<3