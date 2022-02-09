Coinbase Pro API

Coinbase Pro API for Node.js, written in TypeScript and covered by tests.

Motivation

The purpose of coinbase-pro-node is to continue an active Coinbase Pro API after Coinbase deprecated the official Node.js library on January, 16 2020. Its predecessor got deprecated on July, 19th 2016.

Features

Typed. Source code is 100% TypeScript. No need to install external typings.

Source code is 100% TypeScript. No need to install external typings. Tested. Code coverage is 100%. No surprises when using "coinbase-pro-node".

Code coverage is 100%. No surprises when using "coinbase-pro-node". Convenient. Request throttling is built-in. Don't worry about rate limiting.

Request throttling is built-in. Don't worry about rate limiting. Comfortable. More than an API client. You will get extras like candle watching.

More than an API client. You will get extras like candle watching. Maintained. Automated security updates. No threats from outdated dependencies.

Automated security updates. No threats from outdated dependencies. Documented. Get started with demo scripts and generated documentation.

Get started with demo scripts and generated documentation. Modern. HTTP client with Promise API. Don't lose yourself in callback hell.

HTTP client with Promise API. Don't lose yourself in callback hell. Robust. WebSocket reconnection is built-in. No problems if your Wi-Fi is gone.

WebSocket reconnection is built-in. No problems if your Wi-Fi is gone. Reliable. Following semantic versioning. Get notified about breaking changes.

Installation

npm

npm install coinbase-pro-node

Yarn

yarn add coinbase-pro-node

Setup

JavaScript

const {CoinbasePro} = require ( 'coinbase-pro-node' ); const client = new CoinbasePro();

TypeScript

import {CoinbasePro} from 'coinbase-pro-node' ; const client = new CoinbasePro();

Usage

The demo section provides many examples on how to use "coinbase-pro-node". There is also an automatically generated API documentation. For a quick start, here is a simple example for a REST request:

REST example

import {CoinbasePro} from 'coinbase-pro-node' ; const auth = { apiKey: '' , apiSecret: '' , passphrase: '' , useSandbox: true , }; const client = new CoinbasePro(auth); client.rest.account.listAccounts().then( accounts => { const message = `You can trade " ${accounts.length} " different pairs.` ; console .log(message); });

WebSocket example

If you want to listen to WebSocket messages, have a look at these demo scripts:

Demos

All demo scripts are executable from the root directory. If you want to use specific credentials with a demo script, simply add a .env file to the root of this package to modify environment variables used in init-client.ts.

npx ts-node ./src/demo/dump-candles.ts

Tip: There is a .env.defaults file which serves as a template. Just remove its .defaults extension and enter your credentials to get started. Do not commit this file (or your credentials) to any repository!

Web Frontend Applications

The "coinbase-pro-node" library was built to be used in Node.js environments BUT you can also make use of it in web frontend applications (using React, Vue.js, etc.). However, due to the CORS restrictions of modern web browser, you will have to use a proxy server.

A proxy server can be setup with webpack's DevServer proxy configuration or http-proxy-middleware.

Here is an example:

Backend

import {createProxyMiddleware} from 'http-proxy-middleware' ; import express from 'express' ; const app = express(); app.use( '/api-coinbase-pro' , createProxyMiddleware({ target: 'https://api.pro.coinbase.com' , changeOrigin: true , pathRewrite: { [ `^/api-coinbase-pro` ]: '' , }, }) );

Later on, you can use the proxy URL ( /api-coinbase-pro from above) in your web application to initialize "coinbase-pro-node" with it:

Frontend

const client = new CoinbasePro({ httpUrl: '/api-coinbase-pro' , apiKey: '' , apiSecret: '' , passphrase: '' , useSandbox: false , });

Real-world examples

Checkout GitHub's dependency graph to see who uses "coinbase-pro-node" in production. There are also npm packages depending on "coinbase-pro-node".

Maintainers

Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!

Feel free to check the issues page.

The following commits will help you getting started quickly with the code base:

All resources can be found in the Coinbase Pro API reference.

License

This project is MIT licensed.

