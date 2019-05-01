Coinbase Pro

Note: The gdax package is deprecated and might have to be removed from NPM. Please migrate to the coinbase-pro package to ensure future compatibility.

The official Node.js library for Coinbase's Pro API.

Features

Easy functionality to use in programmatic trading

A customizable, websocket-synced Order Book implementation

API clients with convenient methods for every API endpoint

Abstracted interfaces – don't worry about HMAC signing or JSON formatting; the library does it for you

Installation

npm install coinbase-pro

You can learn about the API responses of each endpoint by reading our documentation.

Quick Start

The Coinbase Pro API has both public and private endpoints. If you're only interested in the public endpoints, you should use a PublicClient .

const CoinbasePro = require ( 'coinbase-pro' ); const publicClient = new CoinbasePro.PublicClient();

All methods, unless otherwise specified, can be used with either a promise or callback API.

Using Promises

publicClient .getProducts() .then( data => { }) .catch( error => { });

The promise API can be used as expected in async functions in ES2017+ environments:

async function yourFunction ( ) { try { const products = await publicClient.getProducts(); } catch (error) { } }

Using Callbacks

Your callback should accept three arguments:

error : contains an error message ( string ), or null if no error was encountered

: contains an error message ( ), or if no error was encountered response : a generic HTTP response abstraction created by the request library

: a generic HTTP response abstraction created by the library data : contains data returned by the Coinbase Pro API, or undefined if an error was encountered

publicClient.getProducts( ( error, response, data ) => { if (error) { } else { } });

NOTE: if you supply a callback, no promise will be returned. This is to prevent potential UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning s, which will cause future versions of Node to terminate.

const myCallback = ( err, response, data ) => { }; const result = publicClient.getProducts(myCallback); result.then( () => { });

Optional Parameters

Some methods accept optional parameters, e.g.

publicClient.getProductOrderBook( 'BTC-USD' , { level : 3 }).then( book => { });

To use optional parameters with callbacks, supply the options as the first parameter(s) and the callback as the last parameter:

publicClient.getProductOrderBook( 'ETH-USD' , { level : 3 }, (error, response, book) => { } );

The Public API Client

const publicClient = new CoinbasePro.PublicClient(endpoint);

productID optional - defaults to 'BTC-USD' if not specified.

optional - defaults to 'BTC-USD' if not specified. endpoint optional - defaults to 'https://api.pro.coinbase.com' if not specified.

Public API Methods

publicClient.getProducts(callback);

publicClient.getProductOrderBook( 'BTC-USD' , callback); publicClient.getProductOrderBook( 'LTC-USD' , { level : 3 }, callback);

publicClient.getProductTicker( 'ETH-USD' , callback);

publicClient.getProductTrades( 'BTC-USD' , callback); publicClient.getProductTrades( 'BTC-USD' , { after : 1000 }, callback);

Wraps around getProductTrades , fetches all trades with IDs >= tradesFrom and <= tradesTo . Handles pagination and rate limits.

const trades = publicClient.getProductTradeStream( 'BTC-USD' , 8408000 , 8409000 ); const trades = publicClient.getProductTradeStream( 'BTC-USD' , 8408000 , trade => Date .parse(trade.time) >= 1463068e6 );

publicClient.getProductHistoricRates( 'BTC-USD' , callback); publicClient.getProductHistoricRates( 'BTC-USD' , { granularity : 3600 }, callback );

publicClient.getProduct24HrStats( 'BTC-USD' , callback);

publicClient.getCurrencies(callback);

publicClient.getTime(callback);

The Authenticated API Client

The private exchange API endpoints require you to authenticate with a Coinbase Pro API key. You can create a new API key in your exchange account's settings. You can also specify the API URI (defaults to https://api.pro.coinbase.com ).

const key = 'your_api_key' ; const secret = 'your_b64_secret' ; const passphrase = 'your_passphrase' ; const apiURI = 'https://api.pro.coinbase.com' ; const sandboxURI = 'https://api-public.sandbox.pro.coinbase.com' ; const authedClient = new CoinbasePro.AuthenticatedClient( key, secret, passphrase, apiURI );

Like PublicClient , all API methods can be used with either callbacks or will return promises.

AuthenticatedClient inherits all of the API methods from PublicClient , so if you're hitting both public and private API endpoints you only need to create a single client.

Private API Methods

authedClient.getCoinbaseAccounts(callback);

authedClient.getPaymentMethods(callback);

authedClient.getAccounts(callback);

const accountID = '7d0f7d8e-dd34-4d9c-a846-06f431c381ba' ; authedClient.getAccount(accountID, callback);

const accountID = '7d0f7d8e-dd34-4d9c-a846-06f431c381ba' ; authedClient.getAccountHistory(accountID, callback); authedClient.getAccountHistory(accountID, { before : 3000 }, callback);

const accountID = '7d0f7d8e-dd34-4d9c-a846-06f431c381ba' ; authedClient.getAccountTransfers(accountID, callback); authedClient.getAccountTransfers(accountID, { before : 3000 }, callback);

const accountID = '7d0f7d8e-dd34-4d9c-a846-06f431c381ba' ; authedClient.getAccountHolds(accountID, callback); authedClient.getAccountHolds(accountID, { before : 3000 }, callback);

const buyParams = { price : '100.00' , size : '1' , product_id : 'BTC-USD' , }; authedClient.buy(buyParams, callback); const sellParams = { price : '110.00' , size : '1' , product_id : 'BTC-USD' , }; authedClient.sell(sellParams, callback);

const params = { side : 'buy' , price : '75.00' , size : '1' , product_id : 'LTC-USD' , }; authedClient.placeOrder(params, callback);

const orderID = 'd50ec984-77a8-460a-b958-66f114b0de9b' ; authedClient.cancelOrder(orderID, callback);

authedClient.cancelOrders(callback);

authedClient.cancelAllOrders({ product_id : 'BTC-USD' }, callback);

authedClient.getOrders(callback); authedClient.getOrders({ after : 3000 , status : 'open' }, callback);

const orderID = 'd50ec984-77a8-460a-b958-66f114b0de9b' ; authedClient.getOrder(orderID, callback);

const params = { product_id : 'LTC-USD' , }; authedClient.getFills(params, callback); authedClient.getFills({ before : 3000 }, callback);

authedClient.getFundings({}, callback);

const params = { amount : '2000.00' , currency : 'USD' , }; authedClient.repay(params, callback);

const params = 'margin_profile_id' : '45fa9e3b-00ba-4631-b907-8a98cbdf21be' , 'type' : 'deposit' , 'currency' : 'USD' , 'amount' : 2 }; authedClient.marginTransfer(params, callback);

const params = { repay_only : false , }; authedClient.closePosition(params, callback);

const params = { from : 'USD' , to : 'USDC' , amount : '100' , }; authedClient.convert(params, callback);

const depositParamsUSD = { amount : '100.00' , currency : 'USD' , coinbase_account_id : '60680c98bfe96c2601f27e9c' , }; authedClient.deposit(depositParamsUSD, callback); const withdrawParamsUSD = { amount : '100.00' , currency : 'USD' , coinbase_account_id : '60680c98bfe96c2601f27e9c' , }; authedClient.withdraw(withdrawParamsUSD, callback); const depositParamsBTC = { amount : '2.0' , currency : 'BTC' , coinbase_account_id : '536a541fa9393bb3c7000023' , }; authedClient.deposit(depositParamsBTC, callback); const withdrawParamsBTC = { amount : '2.0' , currency : 'BTC' , coinbase_account_id : '536a541fa9393bb3c7000023' , }; authedClient.withdraw(withdrawParamsBTC, callback); const depositAddressParams = { currency : 'BTC' , }; authedClient.depositCrypto(depositAddressParams, callback); const withdrawAddressParams = { amount : 10.0 , currency : 'BTC' , crypto_address : '15USXR6S4DhSWVHUxXRCuTkD1SA6qAdy' , }; authedClient.withdrawCrypto(withdrawAddressParams, callback);

const depositPaymentParamsUSD = { amount : '100.00' , currency : 'USD' , payment_method_id : 'bc6d7162-d984-5ffa-963c-a493b1c1370b' , }; authedClient.depositPayment(depositPaymentParamsUSD, callback);

const withdrawPaymentParamsUSD = { amount : '100.00' , currency : 'USD' , payment_method_id : 'bc6d7162-d984-5ffa-963c-a493b1c1370b' , }; authedClient.withdrawPayment(withdrawPaymentParamsUSD, callback);

authedClient.getTrailingVolume(callback);

Websocket Client

The WebsocketClient allows you to connect and listen to the exchange websocket messages.

const websocket = new CoinbasePro.WebsocketClient([ 'BTC-USD' , 'ETH-USD' ]); websocket.on( 'message' , data => { }); websocket.on( 'error' , err => { }); websocket.on( 'close' , () => { });

The client will automatically subscribe to the heartbeat channel. By default, the full channel will be subscribed to unless other channels are requested.

const websocket = new CoinbasePro.WebsocketClient( [ 'BTC-USD' , 'ETH-USD' ], 'wss://ws-feed-public.sandbox.pro.coinbase.com' , { key : 'suchkey' , secret : 'suchsecret' , passphrase : 'muchpassphrase' , }, { channels : [ 'full' , 'level2' ] } );

Optionally, change subscriptions at runtime:

websocket.unsubscribe({ channels : [ 'full' ] }); websocket.subscribe({ product_ids : [ 'LTC-USD' ], channels : [ 'ticker' , 'user' ] }); websocket.subscribe({ channels : [ { name : 'user' , product_ids : [ 'ETH-USD' ], }, ], }); websocket.unsubscribe({ channels : [ { name : 'user' , product_ids : [ 'LTC-USD' ], }, { name : 'user' , product_ids : [ 'ETH-USD' ], }, ], });

The following events can be emitted from the WebsocketClient :

open

message

close

error

Orderbook

Orderbook is a data structure that can be used to store a local copy of the orderbook.

const orderbook = new CoinbasePro.Orderbook();

The orderbook has the following methods:

state(book)

get(orderId)

add(order)

remove(orderId)

match(match)

change(change)

Orderbook Sync

OrderbookSync creates a local mirror of the orderbook on Coinbase Pro using Orderbook and WebsocketClient as described here.

const orderbookSync = new CoinbasePro.OrderbookSync([ 'BTC-USD' , 'ETH-USD' ]); console .log(orderbookSync.books[ 'ETH-USD' ].state());

Testing