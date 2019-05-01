Note: The
gdax package is deprecated and might have to be removed from NPM.
Please migrate to the
coinbase-pro package to ensure future compatibility.
The official Node.js library for Coinbase's Pro API.
npm install coinbase-pro
You can learn about the API responses of each endpoint by reading our documentation.
The Coinbase Pro API has both public and private endpoints. If you're only interested in
the public endpoints, you should use a
PublicClient.
const CoinbasePro = require('coinbase-pro');
const publicClient = new CoinbasePro.PublicClient();
All methods, unless otherwise specified, can be used with either a promise or callback API.
publicClient
.getProducts()
.then(data => {
// work with data
})
.catch(error => {
// handle the error
});
The promise API can be used as expected in
async functions in ES2017+
environments:
async function yourFunction() {
try {
const products = await publicClient.getProducts();
} catch (error) {
/* ... */
}
}
Your callback should accept three arguments:
error: contains an error message (
string), or
null if no error was
encountered
response: a generic HTTP response abstraction created by the
request
library
data: contains data returned by the Coinbase Pro API, or
undefined if an error was
encountered
publicClient.getProducts((error, response, data) => {
if (error) {
// handle the error
} else {
// work with data
}
});
NOTE: if you supply a callback, no promise will be returned. This is to
prevent potential
UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarnings, which will cause future
versions of Node to terminate.
const myCallback = (err, response, data) => {
/* ... */
};
const result = publicClient.getProducts(myCallback);
result.then(() => {
/* ... */
}); // TypeError: Cannot read property 'then' of undefined
Some methods accept optional parameters, e.g.
publicClient.getProductOrderBook('BTC-USD', { level: 3 }).then(book => {
/* ... */
});
To use optional parameters with callbacks, supply the options as the first parameter(s) and the callback as the last parameter:
publicClient.getProductOrderBook(
'ETH-USD',
{ level: 3 },
(error, response, book) => {
/* ... */
}
);
const publicClient = new CoinbasePro.PublicClient(endpoint);
productID optional - defaults to 'BTC-USD' if not specified.
endpoint optional - defaults to 'https://api.pro.coinbase.com' if not specified.
publicClient.getProducts(callback);
// Get the order book at the default level of detail.
publicClient.getProductOrderBook('BTC-USD', callback);
// Get the order book at a specific level of detail.
publicClient.getProductOrderBook('LTC-USD', { level: 3 }, callback);
publicClient.getProductTicker('ETH-USD', callback);
publicClient.getProductTrades('BTC-USD', callback);
// To make paginated requests, include page parameters
publicClient.getProductTrades('BTC-USD', { after: 1000 }, callback);
Wraps around
getProductTrades, fetches all trades with IDs
>= tradesFrom and
<= tradesTo. Handles pagination and rate limits.
const trades = publicClient.getProductTradeStream('BTC-USD', 8408000, 8409000);
// tradesTo can also be a function
const trades = publicClient.getProductTradeStream(
'BTC-USD',
8408000,
trade => Date.parse(trade.time) >= 1463068e6
);
publicClient.getProductHistoricRates('BTC-USD', callback);
// To include extra parameters:
publicClient.getProductHistoricRates(
'BTC-USD',
{ granularity: 3600 },
callback
);
publicClient.getProduct24HrStats('BTC-USD', callback);
publicClient.getCurrencies(callback);
publicClient.getTime(callback);
The private exchange API endpoints require you
to authenticate with a Coinbase Pro API key. You can create a new API key in your
exchange account's settings. You can also specify
the API URI (defaults to
https://api.pro.coinbase.com).
const key = 'your_api_key';
const secret = 'your_b64_secret';
const passphrase = 'your_passphrase';
const apiURI = 'https://api.pro.coinbase.com';
const sandboxURI = 'https://api-public.sandbox.pro.coinbase.com';
const authedClient = new CoinbasePro.AuthenticatedClient(
key,
secret,
passphrase,
apiURI
);
Like
PublicClient, all API methods can be used with either callbacks or will
return promises.
AuthenticatedClient inherits all of the API methods from
PublicClient, so if you're hitting both public and private API endpoints you
only need to create a single client.
authedClient.getCoinbaseAccounts(callback);
authedClient.getPaymentMethods(callback);
authedClient.getAccounts(callback);
const accountID = '7d0f7d8e-dd34-4d9c-a846-06f431c381ba';
authedClient.getAccount(accountID, callback);
const accountID = '7d0f7d8e-dd34-4d9c-a846-06f431c381ba';
authedClient.getAccountHistory(accountID, callback);
// For pagination, you can include extra page arguments
authedClient.getAccountHistory(accountID, { before: 3000 }, callback);
const accountID = '7d0f7d8e-dd34-4d9c-a846-06f431c381ba';
authedClient.getAccountTransfers(accountID, callback);
// For pagination, you can include extra page arguments
authedClient.getAccountTransfers(accountID, { before: 3000 }, callback);
const accountID = '7d0f7d8e-dd34-4d9c-a846-06f431c381ba';
authedClient.getAccountHolds(accountID, callback);
// For pagination, you can include extra page arguments
authedClient.getAccountHolds(accountID, { before: 3000 }, callback);
// Buy 1 BTC @ 100 USD
const buyParams = {
price: '100.00', // USD
size: '1', // BTC
product_id: 'BTC-USD',
};
authedClient.buy(buyParams, callback);
// Sell 1 BTC @ 110 USD
const sellParams = {
price: '110.00', // USD
size: '1', // BTC
product_id: 'BTC-USD',
};
authedClient.sell(sellParams, callback);
// Buy 1 LTC @ 75 USD
const params = {
side: 'buy',
price: '75.00', // USD
size: '1', // LTC
product_id: 'LTC-USD',
};
authedClient.placeOrder(params, callback);
const orderID = 'd50ec984-77a8-460a-b958-66f114b0de9b';
authedClient.cancelOrder(orderID, callback);
// Cancels "open" orders
authedClient.cancelOrders(callback);
// `cancelOrders` may require you to make the request multiple times until
// all of the "open" orders are deleted.
// `cancelAllOrders` will handle making these requests for you asynchronously.
// Also, you can add a `product_id` param to only delete orders of that product.
// The data will be an array of the order IDs of all orders which were cancelled
authedClient.cancelAllOrders({ product_id: 'BTC-USD' }, callback);
authedClient.getOrders(callback);
// For pagination, you can include extra page arguments
// Get all orders of 'open' status
authedClient.getOrders({ after: 3000, status: 'open' }, callback);
const orderID = 'd50ec984-77a8-460a-b958-66f114b0de9b';
authedClient.getOrder(orderID, callback);
const params = {
product_id: 'LTC-USD',
};
authedClient.getFills(params, callback);
// For pagination, you can include extra page arguments
authedClient.getFills({ before: 3000 }, callback);
authedClient.getFundings({}, callback);
const params = {
amount: '2000.00',
currency: 'USD',
};
authedClient.repay(params, callback);
const params =
'margin_profile_id': '45fa9e3b-00ba-4631-b907-8a98cbdf21be',
'type': 'deposit',
'currency': 'USD',
'amount': 2
};
authedClient.marginTransfer(params, callback);
const params = {
repay_only: false,
};
authedClient.closePosition(params, callback);
const params = {
from: 'USD',
to: 'USDC',
amount: '100',
};
authedClient.convert(params, callback);
// Deposit to your Exchange USD account from your Coinbase USD account.
const depositParamsUSD = {
amount: '100.00',
currency: 'USD',
coinbase_account_id: '60680c98bfe96c2601f27e9c', // USD Coinbase Account ID
};
authedClient.deposit(depositParamsUSD, callback);
// Withdraw from your Exchange USD account to your Coinbase USD account.
const withdrawParamsUSD = {
amount: '100.00',
currency: 'USD',
coinbase_account_id: '60680c98bfe96c2601f27e9c', // USD Coinbase Account ID
};
authedClient.withdraw(withdrawParamsUSD, callback);
// Deposit to your Exchange BTC account from your Coinbase BTC account.
const depositParamsBTC = {
amount: '2.0',
currency: 'BTC',
coinbase_account_id: '536a541fa9393bb3c7000023', // BTC Coinbase Account ID
};
authedClient.deposit(depositParamsBTC, callback);
// Withdraw from your Exchange BTC account to your Coinbase BTC account.
const withdrawParamsBTC = {
amount: '2.0',
currency: 'BTC',
coinbase_account_id: '536a541fa9393bb3c7000023', // BTC Coinbase Account ID
};
authedClient.withdraw(withdrawParamsBTC, callback);
// Fetch a deposit address from your Exchange BTC account.
const depositAddressParams = {
currency: 'BTC',
};
authedClient.depositCrypto(depositAddressParams, callback);
// Withdraw from your Exchange BTC account to another BTC address.
const withdrawAddressParams = {
amount: 10.0,
currency: 'BTC',
crypto_address: '15USXR6S4DhSWVHUxXRCuTkD1SA6qAdy',
};
authedClient.withdrawCrypto(withdrawAddressParams, callback);
// Schedule Deposit to your Exchange USD account from a configured payment method.
const depositPaymentParamsUSD = {
amount: '100.00',
currency: 'USD',
payment_method_id: 'bc6d7162-d984-5ffa-963c-a493b1c1370b', // ach_bank_account
};
authedClient.depositPayment(depositPaymentParamsUSD, callback);
// Withdraw from your Exchange USD account to a configured payment method.
const withdrawPaymentParamsUSD = {
amount: '100.00',
currency: 'USD',
payment_method_id: 'bc6d7162-d984-5ffa-963c-a493b1c1370b', // ach_bank_account
};
authedClient.withdrawPayment(withdrawPaymentParamsUSD, callback);
// Get your 30 day trailing volumes
authedClient.getTrailingVolume(callback);
The
WebsocketClient allows you to connect and listen to the exchange
websocket messages.
const websocket = new CoinbasePro.WebsocketClient(['BTC-USD', 'ETH-USD']);
websocket.on('message', data => {
/* work with data */
});
websocket.on('error', err => {
/* handle error */
});
websocket.on('close', () => {
/* ... */
});
The client will automatically subscribe to the
heartbeat channel. By
default, the
full channel will be subscribed to unless other channels are
requested.
const websocket = new CoinbasePro.WebsocketClient(
['BTC-USD', 'ETH-USD'],
'wss://ws-feed-public.sandbox.pro.coinbase.com',
{
key: 'suchkey',
secret: 'suchsecret',
passphrase: 'muchpassphrase',
},
{ channels: ['full', 'level2'] }
);
Optionally, change subscriptions at runtime:
websocket.unsubscribe({ channels: ['full'] });
websocket.subscribe({ product_ids: ['LTC-USD'], channels: ['ticker', 'user'] });
websocket.subscribe({
channels: [
{
name: 'user',
product_ids: ['ETH-USD'],
},
],
});
websocket.unsubscribe({
channels: [
{
name: 'user',
product_ids: ['LTC-USD'],
},
{
name: 'user',
product_ids: ['ETH-USD'],
},
],
});
The following events can be emitted from the
WebsocketClient:
open
message
close
error
Orderbook is a data structure that can be used to store a local copy of the
orderbook.
const orderbook = new CoinbasePro.Orderbook();
The orderbook has the following methods:
state(book)
get(orderId)
add(order)
remove(orderId)
match(match)
change(change)
OrderbookSync creates a local mirror of the orderbook on Coinbase Pro using
Orderbook and
WebsocketClient as described
here.
const orderbookSync = new CoinbasePro.OrderbookSync(['BTC-USD', 'ETH-USD']);
console.log(orderbookSync.books['ETH-USD'].state());
npm test
# test for known vulnerabilities in packages
npm install -g nsp
nsp check --output summary