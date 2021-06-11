Coinbase Commerce

Note: This repository is not actively maintained.

The official Node.js library for the Coinbase Commerce API.

Table of contents

Node.js versions

Node.js v0.10.48 and above are supported.

Documentation

For more details visit Coinbase API docs.

To start using this library register an account on Coinbase Commerce. You will find your API_KEY from User Settings.

Next initialize a Client for interacting with the API. The only required parameter to initialize a client is apiKey , however, you can also pass in baseUrl , apiVersion and timeout . Parameters can be also be set post-initialization:

var coinbase = require ( 'coinbase-commerce-node' ); var Client = coinbase.Client; var clientObj = Client.init( 'API_KEY' ); clientObj.setRequestTimeout( 3000 );

The API resource class provides the following static methods: list, all, create, retrieve, updateById, deleteById . Additionally, the API resource class also provides the following instance methods: save, delete, insert, update .

Each API method returns an ApiResource which represents the JSON response from the API. When the response data is parsed into objects, the appropriate ApiResource subclass will automatically be used.

Client supports the handling of common API errors and warnings. All errors that occur during any interaction with the API will be raised as exceptions.

Error Status Code APIError * InvalidRequestError 400 ParamRequiredError 400 ValidationError 400 AuthenticationError 401 ResourceNotFoundError 404 RateLimitExceededError 429 InternalServerError 500 ServiceUnavailableError 503

Installation

Install with npm :

npm install coinbase-commerce-node --save

Type definitions are available for TypeScript users:

npm install @types/coinbase-commerce-node --save-dev

Usage

var coinbase = require ( 'coinbase-commerce-node' ); var Client = coinbase.Client; Client.init( 'API_KEY' );

Checkouts

Checkouts API docs More examples on how to use checkouts can be found in the examples/resources/checkout.js file

Load checkout resource class

var coinbase = require ( 'coinbase-commerce-node' ); var Checkout = coinbase.resources.Checkout;

Retrieve

Checkout.retrieve( < checkout_id > , function (error, response) { console.log(error); console.log(response); });

Create

var checkoutData = { 'name' : 'The Sovereign Individual' , 'description' : 'Mastering the Transition to the Information Age' , 'pricing_type' : 'fixed_price' , 'local_price' : { 'amount' : '100.00' , 'currency' : 'USD' }, 'requested_info' : [ 'name' , 'email' ] }; Checkout.create(checkoutData, function ( error, response ) { console .log(error); console .log(response); }); var checkoutObj = new Checkout(); checkoutObj.name = 'The Sovereign Individual' ; checkoutObj.description = 'Mastering the Transition to the Information Age' ; checkoutObj.pricing_type = 'fixed_price' ; checkoutObj.local_price = { 'amount' : '100.00' , 'currency' : 'USD' }; checkoutObj.requested_info = [ 'name' , 'email' ]; checkoutObj.save( function ( error, response ) { console .log(error); console .log(response); });

var checkoutObj = new Checkout(); checkoutObj.id = <checkout_id>; checkoutObj.name = 'new name'; checkoutObj.save(function (error, response) { console.log(error); console.log(response); }); // or var newParams = { 'name': 'New name' }; Checkout.updateById(<checkout_id>, newParams, function (error, response) { console.log(error); console.log(response); });

Delete

var checkoutObj = new Checkout(); checkoutObj.id = <checkout_id>; checkoutObj.delete(function (error, response) { console.log(error); console.log(response); }); // or Checkout.deleteById(<checkout_id>, function (error, response) { console.log(error); console.log(response); });

List

var params = { 'limit' : 2 , 'order' : 'desc' }; Checkout.list(params, function ( error, list, pagination ) { console .log(error); console .log(list); console .log(pagination); });

Get all checkouts

var params = { 'order' : 'desc' }; Checkout.all(params, function ( error, list ) { console .log(error); console .log(list); });

Charges

Charges API docs More examples on how to use charges can be found in the examples/resources/charge.js file

Load charge resource class

var coinbase = require ( 'coinbase-commerce-node' ); var Charge = coinbase.resources.Charge;

Retrieve

Charge.retrieve( < charge_id > , function (error, response) { console.log(error); console.log(response); });

Create

var chargeData = { 'name' : 'The Sovereign Individual' , 'description' : 'Mastering the Transition to the Information Age' , 'local_price' : { 'amount' : '100.00' , 'currency' : 'USD' }, 'pricing_type' : 'fixed_price' } Charge.create(chargeData, function ( error, response ) { console .log(error); console .log(response); }); var chargeObj = new Charge(); chargeObj.name = 'The Sovereign Individual' ; chargeObj.description = 'Mastering the Transition to the Information Age' ; chargeObj.local_price = { 'amount' : '100.00' , 'currency' : 'USD' }; chargeObj.pricing_type = 'fixed_price' ; chargeObj.save( function ( error, response ) { console .log(error); console .log(response); });

List

Charge.list({}, function ( error, list, pagination ) { console .log(error); console .log(list); console .log(pagination); });

Get all changes

Charge.all({}, function ( error, list ) { console .log(error); console .log(list); });

Events

Events API Docs More examples on how to use events can be found in the examples/resources/event.js file

Load event resource class

var coinbase = require ( 'coinbase-commerce-node' ); var Event = coinbase.resources.Event;

Retrieve

Event.retrieve( < event_id > , function (error, response) { console.log(error); console.log(response); });

List

Event.list({}, function ( error, list, pagination ) { console .log(error); console .log(list); console .log(pagination); });

Get all events

Event.all({}, function ( error, list ) { console .log(error); console .log(list); });

Using Promises

In addition to using callbacks, every method also return a promise.

var chargeObj = new Charge({ 'description' : 'Mastering the Transition to the Information Age' , 'metadata' : { 'customer_id' : 'id_1005' , 'customer_name' : 'Satoshi Nakamoto' }, 'name' : 'Test Name' , 'payments' : [], 'pricing_type' : 'no_price' }); chargeObj.save().then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Created charge(promise)' ); console .log(response); if (response && response.id) { return Charge.retrieve(response.id); } }).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Retrieved charge(promise)' ); console .log(response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'Unable to retrieve charge(promise)' ); console .log(error); });

Webhooks

Coinbase Commerce signs the webhook events it sends to your endpoint, allowing you to validate and verify that they weren't sent by someone else. You can find a simple example of how to use this with Express in the examples/webhook folder

Verify Signature header

var Webhook = require ( 'coinbase-commerce-node' ).Webhook; try { Webhook.verifySigHeader(rawBody, signature, sharedSecret); console .log( 'Successfully verified' ); } catch (error) { console .log( 'Failed' ); console .log(error); }

Testing and Contributing

Any and all contributions are welcome! The process is simple: fork this repo, make your changes, run the test suite, and submit a pull request. To run the tests, clone the repository and run the following commands:

npm install npm run test

License

MIT