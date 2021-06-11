Note: This repository is not actively maintained.
The official Node.js library for the Coinbase Commerce API.
Node.js v0.10.48 and above are supported.
For more details visit Coinbase API docs.
To start using this library register an account on Coinbase Commerce.
You will find your
API_KEY from User Settings.
Next initialize a
Client for interacting with the API. The only required parameter to initialize a client is
apiKey, however, you can also pass in
baseUrl,
apiVersion and
timeout.
Parameters can be also be set post-initialization:
var coinbase = require('coinbase-commerce-node');
var Client = coinbase.Client;
var clientObj = Client.init('API_KEY');
clientObj.setRequestTimeout(3000);
The API resource class provides the following static methods:
list, all, create, retrieve, updateById, deleteById. Additionally, the API resource class also provides the following instance methods:
save, delete, insert, update.
Each API method returns an
ApiResource which represents the JSON response from the API.
When the response data is parsed into objects, the appropriate
ApiResource subclass will automatically be used.
Client supports the handling of common API errors and warnings. All errors that occur during any interaction with the API will be raised as exceptions.
|Error
|Status Code
|APIError
|*
|InvalidRequestError
|400
|ParamRequiredError
|400
|ValidationError
|400
|AuthenticationError
|401
|ResourceNotFoundError
|404
|RateLimitExceededError
|429
|InternalServerError
|500
|ServiceUnavailableError
|503
Install with
npm:
npm install coinbase-commerce-node --save
Type definitions are available for TypeScript users:
npm install @types/coinbase-commerce-node --save-dev
var coinbase = require('coinbase-commerce-node');
var Client = coinbase.Client;
Client.init('API_KEY');
Checkouts API docs
More examples on how to use checkouts can be found in the
examples/resources/checkout.js file
var coinbase = require('coinbase-commerce-node');
var Checkout = coinbase.resources.Checkout;
Checkout.retrieve(<checkout_id>, function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
var checkoutData = {
'name': 'The Sovereign Individual',
'description': 'Mastering the Transition to the Information Age',
'pricing_type': 'fixed_price',
'local_price': {
'amount': '100.00',
'currency': 'USD'
},
'requested_info': ['name', 'email']
};
Checkout.create(checkoutData, function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
// or
var checkoutObj = new Checkout();
checkoutObj.name = 'The Sovereign Individual';
checkoutObj.description = 'Mastering the Transition to the Information Age';
checkoutObj.pricing_type = 'fixed_price';
checkoutObj.local_price = {
'amount': '100.00',
'currency': 'USD'
};
checkoutObj.requested_info = ['name', 'email'];
checkoutObj.save(function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
var checkoutObj = new Checkout();
checkoutObj.id = <checkout_id>;
checkoutObj.name = 'new name';
checkoutObj.save(function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
// or
var newParams = {
'name': 'New name'
};
Checkout.updateById(<checkout_id>, newParams, function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
var checkoutObj = new Checkout();
checkoutObj.id = <checkout_id>;
checkoutObj.delete(function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
// or
Checkout.deleteById(<checkout_id>, function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
var params = {
'limit': 2,
'order': 'desc'
};
Checkout.list(params, function (error, list, pagination) {
console.log(error);
console.log(list);
console.log(pagination);
});
var params = {
'order': 'desc'
};
Checkout.all(params, function (error, list) {
console.log(error);
console.log(list);
});
Charges API docs
More examples on how to use charges can be found in the
examples/resources/charge.js file
var coinbase = require('coinbase-commerce-node');
var Charge = coinbase.resources.Charge;
Charge.retrieve(<charge_id>, function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
var chargeData = {
'name': 'The Sovereign Individual',
'description': 'Mastering the Transition to the Information Age',
'local_price': {
'amount': '100.00',
'currency': 'USD'
},
'pricing_type': 'fixed_price'
}
Charge.create(chargeData, function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
// or
var chargeObj = new Charge();
chargeObj.name = 'The Sovereign Individual';
chargeObj.description = 'Mastering the Transition to the Information Age';
chargeObj.local_price = {
'amount': '100.00',
'currency': 'USD'
};
chargeObj.pricing_type = 'fixed_price';
chargeObj.save(function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
Charge.list({}, function (error, list, pagination) {
console.log(error);
console.log(list);
console.log(pagination);
});
Charge.all({}, function (error, list) {
console.log(error);
console.log(list);
});
Events API Docs
More examples on how to use events can be found in the
examples/resources/event.js file
var coinbase = require('coinbase-commerce-node');
var Event = coinbase.resources.Event;
Event.retrieve(<event_id>, function (error, response) {
console.log(error);
console.log(response);
});
Event.list({}, function (error, list, pagination) {
console.log(error);
console.log(list);
console.log(pagination);
});
Event.all({}, function (error, list) {
console.log(error);
console.log(list);
});
In addition to using callbacks, every method also return a promise.
// Try create and retrieve created charge
var chargeObj = new Charge({
'description': 'Mastering the Transition to the Information Age',
'metadata': {
'customer_id': 'id_1005',
'customer_name': 'Satoshi Nakamoto'
},
'name': 'Test Name',
'payments': [],
'pricing_type': 'no_price'
});
chargeObj.save().then(function (response) {
console.log('Created charge(promise)');
console.log(response);
if (response && response.id) {
return Charge.retrieve(response.id);
}
}).then(function (response) {
console.log('Retrieved charge(promise)');
console.log(response);
}).catch(function (error) {
console.log('Unable to retrieve charge(promise)');
console.log(error);
});
Coinbase Commerce signs the webhook events it sends to your endpoint, allowing you to validate and verify that they weren't sent by someone else.
You can find a simple example of how to use this with Express in the
examples/webhook folder
var Webhook = require('coinbase-commerce-node').Webhook;
try {
Webhook.verifySigHeader(rawBody, signature, sharedSecret);
console.log('Successfully verified');
} catch(error) {
console.log('Failed');
console.log(error);
}
Any and all contributions are welcome! The process is simple: fork this repo, make your changes, run the test suite, and submit a pull request. To run the tests, clone the repository and run the following commands:
npm install
npm run test
MIT