Cogs

The fast file transform pipeline.

George Jetson's workweek is typical of his era: an hour a day, two days a week. His boss is Cosmo Spacely, the diminutive yet bombastic owner of Spacely Space Sprockets. Spacely has a competitor, H. G. Cogswell, owner of the rival company Cogswell Cogs (sometimes known as Cogswell's Cosmic Cogs).

Install

npm install cogs

Usage

Cogs leverages a simple command line interface paired with a powerful declarative config file.

Usage : cogs [options] The fast file transform pipeline. Option s: -V, -- version output the version number - c , --config-path [path] load config from [path] (defaul t: cogs.js) -d, --debounce [seconds] trigger a build at most every [seconds] seconds (defaul t: 0.1 ) - w , --watch-paths [path] rebuild if [path] changes , can be specified multiple times - p , --use-polling use stat polling instead of fsevents when watching -s, -- silent do not output build information, only errors -h, -- help output usage information

Config

Every good project needs a Cogs config file. This file can be JavaScript or JSON, as long as require ing the file returns the config object. Here's an example in JavaScript:

export default { transformers : [ { name : 'babel' , only : 'src/**/*.js' , except : [ 'src/some/outlier/file.js' , 'src/more/outliers/**/*.js' ], options : { presets : [ 'stage-0' , 'es2015' , 'react' ] } }, { fn : ( {file: {buffer}, options} ) => ({ buffer : Buffer.from( ` ${buffer} !` )), only : '**/*.exciting' }, { name : 'uglify-js' , only : '**/*.js' , except : '**/*+(-|_|.)min.js' }, { name : 'sass' , only : 'src/**/*.scss' }, { name : 'clean-css' , only : '**/*.+(css|scss)' } ], builds : { 'src/index.es6' : { base : 'src' , dir : 'public' }, 'src/public/**/*' : { base : 'src/public' , dir : 'public' }, 'src/foo/**/*' : { base : 'src' , dir : 'public' , ext : { '.es6' : '.js' , '.scss' : '.css' } } } };

Transformers

Transformers are generally node modules that can be downloaded from npm. Alternatively, you can create your own transformers for your projects and reference them in the transformers array.

Here are some transformers to get you started

Develop