Beautiful, Zero Configuration, Toast Messages for React ~4kb gzip (with styles and icons)
https://cogoport.github.io/cogo-toast/
npm install --save cogo-toast
yarn add cogo-toast
The latest version
^3.0.0 makes the use of React Hooks internally.
To use this package in projects that don't support hooks, use
v2.0.1 instead.
yarn add cogo-toast@2.0.1
Its Plug and Play. No configuration required. Just import and you are good to go.
import cogoToast from 'cogo-toast';
cogoToast.success('This is a success message!');
There are 5 built-in types to handle the most common cases in any application.
cogoToast.success('This is a success message');
cogoToast.info('This is a info message');
cogoToast.loading('This is a loading message');
cogoToast.warn('This is a warn message');
cogoToast.error('This is a error message');
cogoToast is built using React. Which means any valid jsx can be used as the message in cogoToast
cogoToast.info(
<div>
<b>Awesome!</b>
<div>Isn't it?</div>
</div>,
);
Returns a promise which resolves when the toast is about to hide.
This can be useful to do some action when the toast has completed showing.
cogoToast.loading('Loading your data...').then(() => {
cogoToast.success('Data Successfully Loaded');
});
const { hide } = cogoToast.success('This is a success message.', {
onClick: () => {
hide();
},
});
The second parameter to the function is an options object that can be passed in for customization.
cogoToast.info('This is an info message', options);
Here's a list of all the available options, to customize the toast to your needs.
|Options
|Type
|Default
|hideAfter
|Number in Seconds
3
(Can be
0 to disable auto-hiding of the toast)
|position
'top-left', 'top-center', 'top-right',
'bottom-left', 'bottom-center', 'bottom-right'
'top-center'
|heading
|String
''
|renderIcon
|Function
|Icon Based on the Type
|bar
|Object
{ size: '2px', style: 'solid/dashed/dotted', color: '#hex' }
|Based on the Type
|onClick()
|Function
null
|role
|aria-role
status
|toastContainerID
|The dom element in which the toast container is added
ct-container
You can provide your own custom styling by extending the
ct-toast class in your css styles.
For all classnames, refer to /src/styles/styles.css
Customize each type of Toast seperately, by extending the
ct-toast-<type> class. For example, in your CSS,
ct-toast-success {
color: #FFFFFF;
background: #6EC05F;
}
The package contains the minified build file, along with the SVG Icons and the Styles, built into the Code, with a total of only ~4kb gzip.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Anmol Mahatpurkar
💻 🎨 📖
|
Balázs Orbán
💻
|
Vitalii Kalchuk
💻
|
Amar Pathak
📖
|
Nataly Shrits
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!