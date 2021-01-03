openbase logo
cogo-toast

by Cogoport
4.2.3 (see all)

Beautiful, Zero Configuration, Toast Messages for React. Only ~ 4kb gzip, with styles and icons

Documentation
11.5K

GitHub Stars

641

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Notification, React Toast

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cogo-toast

Cogo Toast

Beautiful, Zero Configuration, Toast Messages for React ~4kb gzip (with styles and icons)

https://cogoport.github.io/cogo-toast/

Dependencies npm package Small size npm downloads Code style License

cogo-toast-preview

Install via NPM:

npm install --save cogo-toast

Install via Yarn:

yarn add cogo-toast

Note:

The latest version ^3.0.0 makes the use of React Hooks internally.

To use this package in projects that don't support hooks, use v2.0.1 instead.

yarn add cogo-toast@2.0.1

Usage

Its Plug and Play. No configuration required. Just import and you are good to go.

import cogoToast from 'cogo-toast';

cogoToast.success('This is a success message!');

5 Built in Types

There are 5 built-in types to handle the most common cases in any application.

cogoToast.success('This is a success message');

cogoToast.info('This is a info message');

cogoToast.loading('This is a loading message');

cogoToast.warn('This is a warn message');

cogoToast.error('This is a error message');

Use JSX

cogoToast is built using React. Which means any valid jsx can be used as the message in cogoToast

cogoToast.info(
  <div>
    <b>Awesome!</b>
    <div>Isn't it?</div>
  </div>,
);

Returns a Promise

Returns a promise which resolves when the toast is about to hide.

This can be useful to do some action when the toast has completed showing.

cogoToast.loading('Loading your data...').then(() => {
  cogoToast.success('Data Successfully Loaded');
});

Hide on Click

const { hide } = cogoToast.success('This is a success message.', {
  onClick: () => {
    hide();
  },
});

Completely Customizable

The second parameter to the function is an options object that can be passed in for customization.

cogoToast.info('This is an info message', options);

All Available Options

Here's a list of all the available options, to customize the toast to your needs.

OptionsTypeDefault
hideAfterNumber in Seconds3
(Can be 0 to disable auto-hiding of the toast)
position'top-left', 'top-center', 'top-right',
'bottom-left', 'bottom-center', 'bottom-right'		'top-center'
headingString''
renderIconFunctionIcon Based on the Type
barObject
{ size: '2px', style: 'solid/dashed/dotted', color: '#hex' }		Based on the Type
onClick()Functionnull
rolearia-rolestatus
toastContainerIDThe dom element in which the toast container is addedct-container

Custom Styling

You can provide your own custom styling by extending the ct-toast class in your css styles.

For all classnames, refer to /src/styles/styles.css

Customize each type of Toast seperately

Customize each type of Toast seperately, by extending the ct-toast-<type> class. For example, in your CSS,

ct-toast-success {
  color: #FFFFFF;
  background: #6EC05F;
}

Only ~ 4kb gzip (with Styles and Icons)

The package contains the minified build file, along with the SVG Icons and the Styles, built into the Code, with a total of only ~4kb gzip.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Anmol Mahatpurkar
Anmol Mahatpurkar
💻 🎨 📖		 Balázs Orbán
Balázs Orbán
💻		 Vitalii Kalchuk
Vitalii Kalchuk
💻		 Amar Pathak
Amar Pathak
📖		 Nataly Shrits
Nataly Shrits
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

