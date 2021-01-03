Cogo Toast

Beautiful, Zero Configuration, Toast Messages for React ~4kb gzip (with styles and icons)

https://cogoport.github.io/cogo-toast/

Install via NPM:

npm install --save cogo-toast

Install via Yarn:

yarn add cogo-toast

The latest version ^3.0.0 makes the use of React Hooks internally.

To use this package in projects that don't support hooks, use v2.0.1 instead.

yarn add cogo-toast@2.0.1

Usage

Its Plug and Play. No configuration required. Just import and you are good to go.

import cogoToast from 'cogo-toast' ; cogoToast.success( 'This is a success message!' );

5 Built in Types

There are 5 built-in types to handle the most common cases in any application.

cogoToast.success( 'This is a success message' ); cogoToast.info( 'This is a info message' ); cogoToast.loading( 'This is a loading message' ); cogoToast.warn( 'This is a warn message' ); cogoToast.error( 'This is a error message' );

Use JSX

cogoToast is built using React. Which means any valid jsx can be used as the message in cogoToast

cogoToast.info( < div > < b > Awesome! </ b > < div > Isn't it? </ div > </ div > , );

Returns a Promise

Returns a promise which resolves when the toast is about to hide.

This can be useful to do some action when the toast has completed showing.

cogoToast.loading( 'Loading your data...' ).then( () => { cogoToast.success( 'Data Successfully Loaded' ); });

Hide on Click

const { hide } = cogoToast.success( 'This is a success message.' , { onClick : () => { hide(); }, });

Completely Customizable

The second parameter to the function is an options object that can be passed in for customization.

cogoToast.info( 'This is an info message' , options);

All Available Options

Here's a list of all the available options, to customize the toast to your needs.

Options Type Default hideAfter Number in Seconds 3

(Can be 0 to disable auto-hiding of the toast) position 'top-left', 'top-center', 'top-right',

'bottom-left', 'bottom-center', 'bottom-right' 'top-center' heading String '' renderIcon Function Icon Based on the Type bar Object

{ size: '2px', style: 'solid/dashed/dotted', color: '#hex' } Based on the Type onClick() Function null role aria-role status toastContainerID The dom element in which the toast container is added ct-container

Custom Styling

You can provide your own custom styling by extending the ct-toast class in your css styles.

For all classnames, refer to /src/styles/styles.css

Customize each type of Toast seperately

Customize each type of Toast seperately, by extending the ct-toast-<type> class. For example, in your CSS,

ct-toast-success { color : #FFFFFF ; background : #6EC05F ; }

Only ~ 4kb gzip (with Styles and Icons)

The package contains the minified build file, along with the SVG Icons and the Styles, built into the Code, with a total of only ~4kb gzip.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!