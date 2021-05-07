This library is a wrapper around the client library aws-cognito-identity-js to easily manage your Cognito User Pool in a node.js backend environment.
This library was first developed when Cognito was still relatively new and complex to use from the backend. The situation improved greatly though, and it is probably better to use standard AWS SDKs now.
However, if you are looking for something simple, you can use this. If you want to use the full power of Amazon Cognito, you should probably use the official AWS SDK.
At the root of your project, do:
npm install --save cognito-user-pool
Then in your project:
const poolData = {
UserPoolId: USER_POOL_ID, // your user pool ID
ClientId: USER_POOL_CLIENT_ID, // generated in the AWS console
Paranoia: PARANOIA_LEVEL // an integer between 1 - 10
};
const CognitoUserPoolWrapper = require('cognito-user-pool')(poolData);
Signup a new user:
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.signup(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"password": "string",
"attributes": [
{
"Name": "string",
"Value": "string"
}
]
}
Depending on your settings, email confirmation may be required.
In that case, the following function must be called:
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.signupConfirm(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"confirmationCode": "string"
}
If the user didn't receive the signup confirmation code, they may request a new code:
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.signupResend(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string"
}
Login an existing and confirmed user:
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.login(params, callback)
Note that
username can be any alias field as defined in user pool settings.
params: {
"username": "string",
"password": "string"
}
This function returns either authentication tokens (more on that later) or a custom challenge for continuing the authentication process.
In that case, you get:
{
"nextStep": "string",
"loginSession": "string"
}
With
nextStep being either
MFA_AUTH or
NEW_PASSWORD_REQUIRED.
MFA_AUTH means a SMS was sent to their cell phone with a code to add to the
loginMfa method, while
NEW_PASSWORD_REQUIRED means they need to reset their password in the next step with
loginNewPasswordRequired.
If authentication was successful, here is what you get:
{
"refreshToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string",
"accessTokenExpiresAt": integer,
"idToken": "string",
"idTokenExpiresAt": integer
}
Please read [https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cognito/latest/developerguide/amazon-cognito-user-pools-using-tokens-with-identity-providers.html] for more information.
You can use either
{ idToken, accessToken } or
{ refreshToken } to authenticate your user later on. For the sake of the example, we will use
{ idToken, accessToken } in this readme, but both ways work interchangeably (and as a side note, it is better to use idToken + accessToken wherever possible).
Using the information from the
login method and the
mfaCode received by SMS:
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.loginMfa(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"loginSession": "string",
"mfaCode": "string"
}
Using the information from the
login method:
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.loginNewPasswordRequired(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"loginSession": "string",
"newPassword": "string"
}
This method invalidates all issued tokens, and the user will be logged out everywhere. For a simple local logout, you should use a local invalidation of user tokens (clear cookies, etc.).
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.logout(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"idToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string"
}
Generate new
refreshToken,
idToken and
accessToken with a new expiry date.
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.refreshSession(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"idToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string"
}
If successful, you retrieve 3 auth tokens and the associated expiration dates (same as login):
{
"refreshToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string",
"accessTokenExpiresAt": integer,
"idToken": "string",
"idTokenExpiresAt": integer
}
If MFA is enabled for this user, retrieve its options. Otherwise, returns
null.
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.getMfa(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"idToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string"
}
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.setMfa(params, callback)
params: {
"enableMfa": boolean,
"username": "string",
"idToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string"
}
Retrieve all attributes associated with this user.
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.profile(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"idToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string"
}
Use this endpoint to edit all user attributes except
phone_number (see below).
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.profileEdit(params, callback)
If the
Value of an attribute is left empty, that attribute will be removed.
params: {
"username": "string",
"idToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string",
"attributes": [
{
"Name": "string",
"Value": "string"
}
]
}
Some attributes (such as
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.profileAttributeConfirm(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"idToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string",
"attribute": "string",
"confirmationCode": "string"
}
Use this endpoint to change the user's phone number.
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.profileEditPhoneNumber(params, callback)
If
phone_number is undefined or null, it will be removed and MFA will be disabled for this user.
params: {
"username": "string",
"idToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string",
"phone_number: "string"
}
Use this endpoint to change the user's password.
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.passwordChange(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"idToken": "string",
"accessToken": "string",
"oldPassword": "string",
"newPassword: "string"
}
Start a forgot password flow.
Cognito will send a
passwordResetCode to one of the user's confirmed contact methods (email or SMS) to be used in the
passwordReset method below.
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.passwordForgot(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string"
}
Finish the forgot password flow.
CognitoUserPoolWrapper.passwordReset(params, callback)
params: {
"username": "string",
"passwordResetCode": "string",
"newPassword": "string
}
The error codes are the standard error codes as returned by AWS Cognito:
https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cognito-user-identity-pools/latest/APIReference/CommonErrors.html