cognito-backup

by Mikael Finstad
2.1.1 (see all)

CLI for backing up AWS Cogntito User Pools

Documentation
Categories

Readme

cognito-backup 👫→💾

Amazon doesn't have any way of backing up their AWS Cognito User Pools. So in my frustrating times working with AWS Cognito, I wrote this tool. cognito-backup is a simple CLI for backing up the user data, and can also restore afterwards. Note: AWS has no way of extracting the passwords of your users so you need to store these separately 😵

Requirements

Requires node 8 or newer

Install

npm install -g cognito-backup

Usage

Backup all users in a single user pool:
cognito-backup backup-users <user-pool-id> <options>

Backup all users in all user pools for this account:
cognito-backup backup-all-users <options>

Restore users to a single user pool:
cognito-backup restore-users <user-pool-id> <temp-password>

Run cognito-backup for complete usage.

Examples

cognito-backup backup-users eu-west-1_1_12345
cognito-backup backup-users eu-west-1_1_12345 --region eu-west-1 --file mypool.json
cognito-backup backup-all-users eu-west-1_1_12345 --region eu-west-1 --dir output
cognito-backup restore-users eu-west-1_12345 Abcd.1234 --file eu-west-1_12345.json

