Amazon doesn't have any way of backing up their AWS Cognito User Pools.
So in my frustrating times working with AWS Cognito, I wrote this tool.
cognito-backup is a simple CLI for backing up the user data, and can also restore afterwards. Note: AWS has no way of extracting the passwords of your users so you need to store these separately 😵
Requires node 8 or newer
npm install -g cognito-backup
Backup all users in a single user pool:
cognito-backup backup-users <user-pool-id> <options>
Backup all users in all user pools for this account:
cognito-backup backup-all-users <options>
Restore users to a single user pool:
cognito-backup restore-users <user-pool-id> <temp-password>
Run
cognito-backup for complete usage.
cognito-backup backup-users eu-west-1_1_12345
cognito-backup backup-users eu-west-1_1_12345 --region eu-west-1 --file mypool.json
cognito-backup backup-all-users eu-west-1_1_12345 --region eu-west-1 --dir output
cognito-backup restore-users eu-west-1_12345 Abcd.1234 --file eu-west-1_12345.json