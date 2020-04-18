Unofficial SDK for Microsoft® Cognitive Services written for Node.JS.
Usage of Microsoft® Cognitive Services is bound by their Terms and Conditions.
To get started first sign up and grab your API keys. Then figure out which API you want to use, you can find descriptions here.
To use this SDK in your project, run
npm install --save cognitive-services.
Then make a JS file in your project directory and add the following:
const cognitiveServices = require('cognitive-services');
You are now ready to use the APIs, for example:
const parameters = {
"mode": "proof",
"mkt": "en-us"
}
const body = "Text=Bill+Gatas"
const spellCheckClient = new cognitiveServices.bingSpellCheck({
apiKey: "YOUR-API-KEY",
endpoint: "YOUR-ENDPOINT"
})
spellCheckClient.spellCheck({
parameters,
body
}).then(response => {
console.log(response);
})
If you want to see more examples of use you can see within the
test folder.
PRs are welcome! If you want to contribute, follow these steps:
nvm!)
npm install.
tests/config.js with your own API keys.
npm test.
NOTE: if you want to run the tests in just one class, change
describeto
describe.onlyand run
npm test.
Microsoft, Microsoft Cognitive Services, and Windows are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. This project was done without the knowledge or endorsement of Microsoft®.