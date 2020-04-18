openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cs

cognitive-services

by Josh Balfour
1.2.6 (see all)

Microsoft® Cognitive Services SDK for Node.JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

10

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Microsoft API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Microsoft® Cognitive Services SDK for Node.JS

By Maria Ines Parnisari and Josh Balfour

npm-version npm-installs dev-deps issues Node.js CI

Description

Unofficial SDK for Microsoft® Cognitive Services written for Node.JS.

Usage of Microsoft® Cognitive Services is bound by their Terms and Conditions.

Getting Started

To get started first sign up and grab your API keys. Then figure out which API you want to use, you can find descriptions here.

To use this SDK in your project, run npm install --save cognitive-services.

Then make a JS file in your project directory and add the following:

const cognitiveServices = require('cognitive-services');

You are now ready to use the APIs, for example:

const parameters = {
    "mode": "proof",
    "mkt": "en-us"
}

const body = "Text=Bill+Gatas"

const spellCheckClient = new cognitiveServices.bingSpellCheck({
    apiKey: "YOUR-API-KEY",
    endpoint: "YOUR-ENDPOINT"
})

spellCheckClient.spellCheck({
    parameters,
    body
}).then(response => {
    console.log(response);
})

If you want to see more examples of use you can see within the test folder.

Contributing

PRs are welcome! If you want to contribute, follow these steps:

  1. You need to have Node >= 10.0.0. (Tip: use nvm!)
  2. Download the source code and run npm install.
  3. Update the file tests/config.js with your own API keys.
  4. Run npm test.

NOTE: if you want to run the tests in just one class, change describe to describe.only and run npm test.

Supported APIs

  • Knowledge
    • Recommendations
    • QnA maker (v2 and v4)
    • Knowledge exploration
    • Custom decision service
  • Language
    • Bing spell check (v7)
    • Text analytics
    • Translator Text
    • LUIS
  • Search
    • Bing Autosuggest (v5 and v7)
    • Bing Image Search (v5 and v7)
    • Bing News Search (v5 and v7)
    • Bing Video Search (v5 and v7)
    • Bing Web Search (v5 and v7)
    • Bing Entity Search
    • Bing Custom Search
  • Speech
    • Speaker identification
    • Speaker verification
    • Bing Speech
    • Translator
    • Custom speech service
  • Vision
    • Computer vision
    • Emotion
    • Face
    • Content moderator
    • Video indexer v2 (in progress)
    • Custom vision service

Microsoft, Microsoft Cognitive Services, and Windows are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. This project was done without the knowledge or endorsement of Microsoft®.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

dwa
dynamics-web-apiDynamicsWebApi is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 / Microsoft Dataverse (formerly known as Common Data Service) Web API helper library for JavaScript & TypeScript
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
8K
mcv
microsoft-computer-visionA simple NodeJS wrapper package for Microsoft Computer Vision APIs.
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
71
dav
directline-api-v3Connect to microsoft bot framework, directline through Version 3 APIs
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
38
cloudrail-siUnified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
13
con
conceptNode.js library for accessing to the Microsoft Concept Graph API
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial