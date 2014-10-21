A simple HTTP request agent designed primarily for
GETing stuff.
var request = require('cogent')
var uri = 'https://raw.github.com/visionmedia/express/master/package.json'
// Pipe stdout
var res = yield* request(uri)
res.pipe(process.stdout)
// Save to a file
var res = yield* request(uri, require('os').tmpdir() + '/express.package.json')
if (res.destination) console.log('ok')
// Get as JSON
var res = yield* request(uri, true)
var json = res.body
You can also use it without generators by wrapping it with co:
var co = require('co')
var request = co(require('cogent'))
request('https://github.com', function (err, res) {
res.pipe(process.stdout)
})
url is the URL of the request.
The options are passed to http.request().
Additional options are:
buffer - buffer the response and save it as
res.buffer
string - buffer the response as a string and save it as
res.text
json - buffer the response as an object and save it as
res.body
destination - cojs/cogent the response to the file
destination
timeout - response header timeout per try, default
5000 milliseconds
retries - number of retries when request fails due to common server errors, default
0
redirects - resolve redirects, default
1
If
options === true, it defaults to
{ json: true }.
If
typeof options === 'string', it defaults to
{ destination: string }.
response will have the following properties:
res.req - the request object
res.res - the response object, itself if the response was not gzipped
res.statusCode
res.headers
res.destination - populated only if the file was successfully saved on a
200
res.buffer
res.text
res.body - JSON body populated only on a
200
Create a new
cogent instance with default options. This allows you to avoid setting the same options every time. See the options listed above.
retries
redirects
timeout
method
gunzip
netrc
agent
var request = require('cogent').extend({
auth: 'username:password'
})
var res = yield* request('http://localhost/', true)
// will send with auth header