A simple HTTP request agent designed primarily for GET ing stuff.

Features

Resolve redirects

Timeout support

Automatic gunzipping

First-class JSON support

Buffer the response or save it to a file

API

var request = require ( 'cogent' ) var uri = 'https://raw.github.com/visionmedia/express/master/package.json' var res = yield * request(uri) res.pipe(process.stdout) var res = yield * request(uri, require ( 'os' ).tmpdir() + '/express.package.json' ) if (res.destination) console .log( 'ok' ) var res = yield * request(uri, true ) var json = res.body

You can also use it without generators by wrapping it with co:

var co = require ( 'co' ) var request = co( require ( 'cogent' )) request( 'https://github.com' , function ( err, res ) { res.pipe(process.stdout) })

var response = yield* request(url, [options])

url is the URL of the request. The options are passed to http.request(). Additional options are:

buffer - buffer the response and save it as res.buffer

string - buffer the response as a string and save it as res.text

json - buffer the response as an object and save it as res.body

destination - save the response to the file destination

timeout - response header timeout per try, default 5000 milliseconds

retries - number of retries when request fails due to common server errors, default 0

redirects - resolve redirects, default 1

If options === true , it defaults to { json: true } . If typeof options === 'string' , it defaults to { destination: string } .

response will have the following properties:

res.req - the request object

res.res - the response object, itself if the response was not gzipped

- the response object, itself if the response was not gzipped res.statusCode

res.headers

res.destination - populated only if the file was successfully saved on a 200

- populated only if the file was successfully saved on a res.buffer

res.text

res.body - JSON body populated only on a 200

request = request.extend(options)

Create a new cogent instance with default options. This allows you to avoid setting the same options every time. See the options listed above.

retries

redirects

timeout

method

gunzip

netrc

agent