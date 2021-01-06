Requirements | Installation | Usage | Options | Website
Cogear.JS is a static site generator built with Node.JS and based on Webpack (v4.6).
It's inspired by Jekyll and others, but built on the top of the latest frontend technologies.
Providing awesome experience of on-the-fly hot reloading to instantly implementing any changes.
rsync.
Github Pages (or any similar project) you can host generated site for free.
Any site that has its administrator generated content.
Using Firebase or any other backend, written in any lang (PHP, Ruby, Python, Node.JS) or even with CMS like a WordPress, with help of modern frontend technologies like Vue.JS or React, it can be turned into more dynamic site like e-commerce, products catalog and so on.
Or any other site type with great amount of user-generated content which relies on heavily database usage and dynamically generated pages.
You need Node.JS (9.x or higher) and NPM (usually comes together).
The latest version (v10.9.0) is recommended.
Cogear.JS runs on:
You may also want to use awesome VSCode editor.
To install Cogear.JS do next:
$ npm install cogear -g
# or
$ yarn global add cogear
Done. Congratulations!
Cogear.JS is now available by CLI-command
cogear.
Now you're ready to build your first site.
Go to the directory where all your local sites are hosted.
$ cd ~/Sites
Create a new site via command:
$ cogear new awesome-static-site # where "site" is your site folder name
After that go to site dir:
cd ~/Sites/awesome-static-site
And start up Cogear.JS in prefered mode.
$ cogear # run in develompent mode with hot-reload – by default
$ cogear build # build a site
$ cogear production # build a site and run local server
$ cogear deploy # deploy site to the default server
You can find the option via the
--help command.
$ cogear --help
Usage: cogear [command] [options]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-s, --source [string] custom source directory.
-o, --output [string] custom output directory.
-p, --port [int] port to serve site on.
-h, --host [string] host to serve site on.
-n, --no-open do not open browser window automatically after built.
-w, --verbose verbose Webpack output.
--help output usage information
Commands:
Development mode with hot-reload (default).
production|prod Production mode: build and serve.
build|b Build mode: just build.
deploy|d <preset> Deploy mode: build (if not) and deploy.
new|init [options] <site-name> Generate new site.
plugin|p [options] <plugin-name> Generate new plugin.
theme|t [options] <theme-name> Generate new theme.
