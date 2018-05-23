openbase logo
cof

coffeescope2

by Radu Dan
0.5.1 (see all)

Scope linter for coffeescript

Categories

Readme

coffeescope2

coffeelint plugin that handles variables and their scope. It can detect:

  • attempting to access an undefined variable
  • overwriting or shadowing a variable from an outer scope
  • unused variables and arguments

Installation

Add coffeescope to your project's dependencies

npm install --save coffeescope2

Insert this somewhere into your coffeelint.json file (I like to keep my custom rules at the bottom):

"check_scope": {
    "module": "coffeescope2",
    "level": "warn",
    "environments": ["es5"],
    "globals": {
        "jQuery": true,
        "$": true
    },
    "overwrite": true,
    "shadow": true,
    "shadow_builtins": false,
    "shadow_exceptions": ["err", "next"],
    "undefined": true,
    "hoist_local": true,
    "hoist_parent": true,
    "unused_variables": true,
    "unused_arguments": false,
    "unused_classes": true
},

Full list of options and values

License

coffeescope2 is licensed under the MIT license.

