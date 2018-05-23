coffeescope2

coffeelint plugin that handles variables and their scope. It can detect:

attempting to access an undefined variable

overwriting or shadowing a variable from an outer scope

unused variables and arguments

Installation

Add coffeescope to your project's dependencies

npm install --save coffeescope2

Insert this somewhere into your coffeelint.json file (I like to keep my custom rules at the bottom):

"check_scope": { "module": "coffeescope2" , "level": "warn" , "environments": ["es5"], "globals": { "jQuery": true , "$" : true }, "overwrite": true , "shadow": true , "shadow_builtins": false , "shadow_exceptions": ["err", "next" ], "undefined": true , "hoist_local": true , "hoist_parent": true , "unused_variables": true , "unused_arguments": false , "unused_classes": true },

Full list of options and values

License

coffeescope2 is licensed under the MIT license.

