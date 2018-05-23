coffeelint plugin that handles variables and their scope. It can detect:
Add coffeescope to your project's dependencies
npm install --save coffeescope2
Insert this somewhere into your
coffeelint.json file (I like to keep my
custom rules at the bottom):
"check_scope": {
"module": "coffeescope2",
"level": "warn",
"environments": ["es5"],
"globals": {
"jQuery": true,
"$": true
},
"overwrite": true,
"shadow": true,
"shadow_builtins": false,
"shadow_exceptions": ["err", "next"],
"undefined": true,
"hoist_local": true,
"hoist_parent": true,
"unused_variables": true,
"unused_arguments": false,
"unused_classes": true
},
Full list of options and values
coffeescope2 is licensed under the MIT license.