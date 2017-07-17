|Package
|coffeelint-variable-scope
|Description
|CoffeeLint rule that warns you about overwriting outer scope variable.
|Node Version
|>= 0.10
✗ ./level.coffee
⚡ #1-8: Outer scope variable overwrite. a.
✗ Lint! » 2 errors and 1 warning in 2 files
Means: Variable
a assigned in
1st line and overwriten in
8th line of
level.coffee file.
npm install coffeelint-variable-scope
Put this in your coffeelint config:
"variable_scope": {
"module": "coffeelint-variable-scope",
"scopeDiff": 1
}
scopeDiff - Reports an error if upper and lower variable
assign scope level difference is equal/bigger than
scopeDiff. Default:
1.
You can "bless" certain assignments as intentional via a special
coffeelint-variable-scope-ignore annotation in code. Below code
will not produce any coffeelint errors:
a = 1
###coffeelint-variable-scope-ignore###
a = 2
Notes:
npm test
https://github.com/pwlmaciejewski/coffeelint-variable-scope/releases