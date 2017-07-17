openbase logo
cvs

coffeelint-variable-scope

by Paweł Maciejewski
0.0.4

CoffeeLint rule that warns you about overwriting outer scope variable.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

coffeelint-variable-scope NPM version Build Status

Packagecoffeelint-variable-scope
Description CoffeeLint rule that warns you about overwriting outer scope variable.
Node Version >= 0.10

Example

   ./level.coffee
      #1-8: Outer scope variable overwrite. a.

 Lint! » 2 errors and 1 warning in 2 files

Means: Variable a assigned in 1st line and overwriten in 8th line of level.coffee file.

Installation

npm install coffeelint-variable-scope

Usage

Put this in your coffeelint config:

"variable_scope": {
    "module": "coffeelint-variable-scope",
    "scopeDiff": 1
}

Options

scopeDiff - Reports an error if upper and lower variable assign scope level difference is equal/bigger than scopeDiff. Default: 1.

Ignore errors

You can "bless" certain assignments as intentional via a special coffeelint-variable-scope-ignore annotation in code. Below code will not produce any coffeelint errors:

    a = 1
    ###coffeelint-variable-scope-ignore###
    a = 2

Notes:

  • It needs to be a block comment
  • It will ignore the next assignment (not line) in the code block

Test

npm test

Changelog

https://github.com/pwlmaciejewski/coffeelint-variable-scope/releases

