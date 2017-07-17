Package coffeelint-variable-scope Description CoffeeLint rule that warns you about overwriting outer scope variable. Node Version >= 0.10

Example

✗ ./level.coffee ⚡ ✗ Lint! » 2 errors and 1 warning in 2 files

Means: Variable a assigned in 1st line and overwriten in 8th line of level.coffee file.

Installation

npm install coffeelint-variable-scope

Usage

Put this in your coffeelint config:

"variable_scope" : { "module" : "coffeelint-variable-scope" , "scopeDiff" : 1 }

Options

scopeDiff - Reports an error if upper and lower variable assign scope level difference is equal/bigger than scopeDiff . Default: 1 .

Ignore errors

You can "bless" certain assignments as intentional via a special coffeelint-variable-scope-ignore annotation in code. Below code will not produce any coffeelint errors:

a = 1 a = 2

Notes:

It needs to be a block comment

comment It will ignore the next assignment (not line) in the code block

Test

npm test

Changelog

https://github.com/pwlmaciejewski/coffeelint-variable-scope/releases