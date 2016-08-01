openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cs

coffeelint-stylish

by Jan Raasch
0.1.2 (see all)

Stylish reporter for CoffeeLint

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

coffeelint-stylish Build Status Coverage Status NPM version

Screenshot Dependency Status devDependency Status

Stylish reporter for CoffeeLint http://www.coffeelint.org. Heavily inspired by the beautiful jshint-stylish.

screenshot

Install

Install with npm: npm install --save-dev coffeelint-stylish.

Usage with CoffeeLint cli

coffeelint index.coffee --reporter coffeelint-stylish

Usage with CoffeeLint runtime

coffeelint = require 'coffeelint'
reporter = require('coffeelint-stylish').reporter

filename = 'make.coffee'
source = 'do -> coffee()'

reporter filename, coffeelint source

Runtime API reporter(filename, results)

filename

Type: String, Default: ''

Headline of the report.

results

Type: Array, Default: []

Results Array provided by coffeelint.lint, see http://www.coffeelint.org/#api.

License

MIT License © Jan Raasch

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial