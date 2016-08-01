Stylish reporter for CoffeeLint http://www.coffeelint.org. Heavily inspired by the beautiful jshint-stylish.
Install with npm:
npm install --save-dev coffeelint-stylish.
coffeelint index.coffee --reporter coffeelint-stylish
coffeelint = require 'coffeelint'
reporter = require('coffeelint-stylish').reporter
filename = 'make.coffee'
source = 'do -> coffee()'
reporter filename, coffeelint source
reporter(filename, results)
Type:
String, Default:
''
Headline of the report.
Type:
Array, Default:
[]
Results
Array provided by
coffeelint.lint, see http://www.coffeelint.org/#api.