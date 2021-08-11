Adds CoffeeScript support to Brunch.
Install the plugin via npm with
npm install -S coffee-script-brunch.
You can set the
bare option in your brunch config (such as
brunch-config.js):
modules.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
coffeescript: {
bare: true
}
}
};
Transpilation is also supported. You
can set
transpile to
true to let babel find its configuration in the normal
way or you can pass a configuration directly. Make sure you have
@babel/core
and any relevant plugins installed.
modules.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
coffeescript: {
transpile: true,
// or:
// transpile: {presets: ["@babel/env"]}
}
}
};
The MIT License