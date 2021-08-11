openbase logo
coffee-script-brunch

by brunch
4.0.0 (see all)

Adds CoffeeScript support to Brunch

Readme

coffee-script-brunch

Adds CoffeeScript support to Brunch.

Installation

Install the plugin via npm with npm install -S coffee-script-brunch.

Configuration

You can set the bare option in your brunch config (such as brunch-config.js):

modules.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: {
    coffeescript: {
      bare: true
    }
  }
};

Transpilation is also supported. You can set transpile to true to let babel find its configuration in the normal way or you can pass a configuration directly. Make sure you have @babel/core and any relevant plugins installed.

modules.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: {
    coffeescript: {
      transpile: true,
      // or:
      // transpile: {presets: ["@babel/env"]}
    }
  }
};

License

The MIT License

