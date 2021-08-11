Adds CoffeeScript support to Brunch.

Installation

Install the plugin via npm with npm install -S coffee-script-brunch .

Configuration

You can set the bare option in your brunch config (such as brunch-config.js ):

modules.exports = { plugins : { coffeescript : { bare : true } } };

Transpilation is also supported. You can set transpile to true to let babel find its configuration in the normal way or you can pass a configuration directly. Make sure you have @babel/core and any relevant plugins installed.

modules.exports = { plugins : { coffeescript : { transpile : true , } } };

License

The MIT License