CoffeeScript is a little language that compiles into JavaScript.

Installation

Once you have Node.js installed:

Install locally for a project: npm install --save-dev coffeescript Install globally to execute .coffee files anywhere: npm install --global coffeescript

Getting Started

Execute a script:

coffee /path/to/script.coffee

Compile a script:

coffee -c /path/to/script.coffee

For documentation, usage, and examples, see: https://coffeescript.org/

To suggest a feature or report a bug: https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript/issues

If you’d like to chat, drop by #coffeescript on Freenode IRC.

The source repository: https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript.git

Changelog: https://coffeescript.org/#changelog

Our lovely and talented contributors are listed here: https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript/contributors