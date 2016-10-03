openbase logo
coffee-reactify

by James Friend
5.1.0 (see all)

DEPRECATED – browserify transform to compile coffeescript + react jsx (cjsx)

Documentation
115

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

coffee-reactify

STATUS: DEPRECATED

This tool is no longer maintained. If you need to transition your codebase from it, a codemod is available to do so: cjsx-codemod

This project started as a way for me to explore how JSX could fit into Coffeescript syntax, as a quickly hacked together prototype. While I never really promoted it, it quickly took on a life of its own, and before long people were asking for it to support all kinds of different use cases. On top of that I had no experience writing parsers, so the result is something with insurmountable limitations.

As I eventually stopped using Coffeescript I ended up neglecting this project, but as people were using it I didn't want to kill it. I really should have, however, because it meant that people were using a crappy, ill-conceived, unmaintained tool. Now, long overdue, I'm putting it out to pasture.

Original readme follows:

browserify v2 plugin for compiling coffee-react-transform CJSX markup in Coffeescript.

example

given some files written in a mix of coffee and cjsx:

neat-ui.coffee:

require './rad-component.cjsx'

React.renderComponent RadComponent({rad:"mos def"}),
    document.getElementById('container')

rad-component.cjsx:

# @cjsx React.DOM 

React = require('react')

RadComponent = React.createClass
  render: ->
    <div className="rad-component">
      <p>is this component rad? {@props.rad}</p>
    </div>

install coffee-reactify:

$ npm install -g coffee-reactify

version compatibility:

  • 2.1.x - React 0.12.1
  • 2.x - React 0.12
  • 1.x - React 0.11.2
  • 0.x - React 0.11 and below

when you compile your app, pass -t coffee-reactify to browserify:

$ browserify -t coffee-reactify neat-ui.coffee > bundle.js

you can omit the .coffee or .cjsx extension from your requires if you add the extension to browserify's module extensions:

require './component'
...

$ browserify -t coffee-reactify --extension=".cjsx" --extension=".coffee" neat-ui.coffee > bundle.js

providing the transform option coffeeout: true will passthrough the transformed output of .coffee files with the @cjsx pragma without compiling them to javascript. this means you can use a different coffee compiler transform such as icsify or coffeeify in conjunction with this transform.

note: at this stage, .cjsx files will still be compiled even with --coffeeout. this is a workaround for the fact that other transform modules like coffeeify will ignore .cjsx files due to the different file extension.

$ browserify -t [ coffee-reactify --coffeeout ] -t coffeeify neat-ui.coffee > bundle.js

install

With npm do:

npm install coffee-reactify

license

MIT

