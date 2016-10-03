This tool is no longer maintained. If you need to transition your codebase from it, a codemod is available to do so: cjsx-codemod
This project started as a way for me to explore how JSX could fit into Coffeescript syntax, as a quickly hacked together prototype. While I never really promoted it, it quickly took on a life of its own, and before long people were asking for it to support all kinds of different use cases. On top of that I had no experience writing parsers, so the result is something with insurmountable limitations.
As I eventually stopped using Coffeescript I ended up neglecting this project, but as people were using it I didn't want to kill it. I really should have, however, because it meant that people were using a crappy, ill-conceived, unmaintained tool. Now, long overdue, I'm putting it out to pasture.
Original readme follows:
browserify v2 plugin for compiling coffee-react-transform CJSX markup in Coffeescript.
given some files written in a mix of
coffee and
cjsx:
neat-ui.coffee:
require './rad-component.cjsx'
React.renderComponent RadComponent({rad:"mos def"}),
document.getElementById('container')
rad-component.cjsx:
# @cjsx React.DOM
React = require('react')
RadComponent = React.createClass
render: ->
<div className="rad-component">
<p>is this component rad? {@props.rad}</p>
</div>
install coffee-reactify:
$ npm install -g coffee-reactify
version compatibility:
when you compile your app, pass
-t coffee-reactify to browserify:
$ browserify -t coffee-reactify neat-ui.coffee > bundle.js
you can omit the
.coffee or
.cjsx extension from your requires if you add the extension to browserify's module extensions:
require './component'
...
$ browserify -t coffee-reactify --extension=".cjsx" --extension=".coffee" neat-ui.coffee > bundle.js
providing the transform option
coffeeout: true will passthrough the transformed
output of
.coffee files with the
@cjsx pragma without compiling them to javascript.
this means you can use a different coffee compiler transform such as icsify or coffeeify in conjunction with this transform.
note: at this stage,
.cjsx files will still be compiled even with
--coffeeout.
this is a workaround for the fact that other transform modules like
coffeeify will
ignore
.cjsx files due to the different file extension.
$ browserify -t [ coffee-reactify --coffeeout ] -t coffeeify neat-ui.coffee > bundle.js
With npm do:
npm install coffee-reactify
MIT