STATUS: DEPRECATED

This tool is no longer maintained. If you need to transition your codebase from it, a codemod is available to do so: cjsx-codemod

This project started as a way for me to explore how JSX could fit into Coffeescript syntax, as a quickly hacked together prototype. While I never really promoted it, it quickly took on a life of its own, and before long people were asking for it to support all kinds of different use cases. On top of that I had no experience writing parsers, so the result is something with insurmountable limitations.

As I eventually stopped using Coffeescript I ended up neglecting this project, but as people were using it I didn't want to kill it. I really should have, however, because it meant that people were using a crappy, ill-conceived, unmaintained tool. Now, long overdue, I'm putting it out to pasture.

Original readme follows:

browserify v2 plugin for compiling coffee-react-transform CJSX markup in Coffeescript.

example

given some files written in a mix of coffee and cjsx :

neat-ui.coffee:

require './rad-component.cjsx' React.renderComponent RadComponent({rad: "mos def" }), document .getElementById( 'container' )

rad-component.cjsx:

React = require ( 'react' ) RadComponent = React.createClass render: -> <div className= "rad-component" > <p> is this component rad? {@props.rad}</p> </div>

install coffee-reactify:

$ npm install -g coffee-reactify

version compatibility:

2.1.x - React 0.12.1

2.x - React 0.12

1.x - React 0.11.2

0.x - React 0.11 and below

when you compile your app, pass -t coffee-reactify to browserify:

$ browserify -t coffee-reactify neat-ui.coffee > bundle.js

you can omit the .coffee or .cjsx extension from your requires if you add the extension to browserify's module extensions:

require './component' ...

$ browserify -t coffee-reactify --extension= ".cjsx" --extension= ".coffee" neat-ui.coffee > bundle.js

providing the transform option coffeeout: true will passthrough the transformed output of .coffee files with the @cjsx pragma without compiling them to javascript. this means you can use a different coffee compiler transform such as icsify or coffeeify in conjunction with this transform.

note: at this stage, .cjsx files will still be compiled even with --coffeeout . this is a workaround for the fact that other transform modules like coffeeify will ignore .cjsx files due to the different file extension.

$ browserify -t [ coffee-reactify --coffeeout ] -t coffeeify neat-ui.coffee > bundle.js

install

With npm do:

npm install coffee-reactify

license

MIT