openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

coffee-loader

by webpack-contrib
3.0.0 (see all)

CoffeeScript Loader

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

159K

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm node deps tests coverage chat size

coffee-loader

Compile CoffeeScript to JavaScript.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install coffeescript and coffee-loader:

npm install --save-dev coffeescript coffee-loader

or

yarn add -D coffeescript coffee-loader

or

pnpm add -D coffeescript coffee-loader

Then add the plugin to your webpack config. For example:

file.coffee

# Assignment:
number   = 42
opposite = true

# Conditions:
number = -42 if opposite

# Functions:
square = (x) -> x * x

# Arrays:
list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

# Objects:
math =
  root:   Math.sqrt
  square: square
  cube:   (x) -> x * square x

# Splats:
race = (winner, runners...) ->
  print winner, runners

# Existence:
alert "I knew it!" if elvis?

# Array comprehensions:
cubes = (math.cube num for num in list)

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.coffee$/,
        loader: "coffee-loader",
      },
    ],
  },
};

Alternative usage:

import coffee from "coffee-loader!./file.coffee";

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Options

Type: Object Default: { bare: true }

Options for CoffeeScript. All possible options you can find here.

Documentation for the transpile option you can find here.

ℹ️ The sourceMap option takes a value from the compiler.devtool value by default.

ℹ️ The filename option takes a value from webpack loader API. The option value will be ignored.

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.coffee$/,
        loader: "coffee-loader",
        options: {
          bare: false,
          transpile: {
            presets: ["@babel/env"],
          },
        },
      },
    ],
  },
};

Examples

CoffeeScript and Babel

From CoffeeScript 2 documentation:

CoffeeScript 2 generates JavaScript that uses the latest, modern syntax. The runtime or browsers where you want your code to run might not support all of that syntax. In that case, we want to convert modern JavaScript into older JavaScript that will run in older versions of Node or older browsers; for example, { a } = obj into a = obj.a. This is done via transpilers like Babel, Bublé or Traceur Compiler.

You'll need to install @babel/core and @babel/preset-env and then create a configuration file:

npm install --save-dev @babel/core @babel/preset-env
echo '{ "presets": ["@babel/env"] }' > .babelrc

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.coffee$/,
        loader: "coffee-loader",
        options: {
          transpile: {
            presets: ["@babel/env"],
          },
        },
      },
    ],
  },
};

Literate CoffeeScript

For using Literate CoffeeScript you should setup:

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.coffee$/,
        loader: "coffee-loader",
        options: {
          literate: true,
        },
      },
    ],
  },
};

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial