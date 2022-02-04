Compile CoffeeScript to JavaScript.
To begin, you'll need to install
coffeescript and
coffee-loader:
npm install --save-dev coffeescript coffee-loader
or
yarn add -D coffeescript coffee-loader
or
pnpm add -D coffeescript coffee-loader
Then add the plugin to your
webpack config. For example:
file.coffee
# Assignment:
number = 42
opposite = true
# Conditions:
number = -42 if opposite
# Functions:
square = (x) -> x * x
# Arrays:
list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
# Objects:
math =
root: Math.sqrt
square: square
cube: (x) -> x * square x
# Splats:
race = (winner, runners...) ->
print winner, runners
# Existence:
alert "I knew it!" if elvis?
# Array comprehensions:
cubes = (math.cube num for num in list)
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.coffee$/,
loader: "coffee-loader",
},
],
},
};
Alternative usage:
import coffee from "coffee-loader!./file.coffee";
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
Type:
Object
Default:
{ bare: true }
Options for CoffeeScript. All possible options you can find here.
Documentation for the
transpile option you can find here.
ℹ️ The
sourceMapoption takes a value from the
compiler.devtoolvalue by default.
ℹ️ The
filenameoption takes a value from webpack loader API. The option value will be ignored.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.coffee$/,
loader: "coffee-loader",
options: {
bare: false,
transpile: {
presets: ["@babel/env"],
},
},
},
],
},
};
From CoffeeScript 2 documentation:
CoffeeScript 2 generates JavaScript that uses the latest, modern syntax. The runtime or browsers where you want your code to run might not support all of that syntax. In that case, we want to convert modern JavaScript into older JavaScript that will run in older versions of Node or older browsers; for example,
{ a } = objinto
a = obj.a. This is done via transpilers like Babel, Bublé or Traceur Compiler.
You'll need to install
@babel/core and
@babel/preset-env and then create a configuration file:
npm install --save-dev @babel/core @babel/preset-env
echo '{ "presets": ["@babel/env"] }' > .babelrc
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.coffee$/,
loader: "coffee-loader",
options: {
transpile: {
presets: ["@babel/env"],
},
},
},
],
},
};
For using Literate CoffeeScript you should setup:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.coffee$/,
loader: "coffee-loader",
options: {
literate: true,
},
},
],
},
};
