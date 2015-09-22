⚐ This module is no longer needed with coffee-script 1.7.0+

Patches error stack to display correct line numbers. CoffeeScript has built in support for this, but it only works when the script is executed through the coffee command. If you are running mocha, node-dev, jasmine or any other method, the functionality isn't on.

This is a pretty much straight copy of the original source, except it doesn't compile the source maps until necessary therefore speeding up the initial bootup process.

The package reuses expects you to have coffee-script already installed in your project.

Support

Installation

npm install coffee-errors

Using

To get this to work, you just need to require the module once per run-time, like so.

require 'coffee-errors'

Results

Whenever an error is thrown, all stack lines in .coffee files will be fixed to show correct line number. YES!

Error: Hello error at Context.<anonymous> (/coffee-errors/test/coffee-errors .spec .coffee : 9 : 17 ) at Test .Runnable .run (/coffee-errors/node_modules/mocha/lib/runnable .js : 213 : 32 ) at Runner .runTest (/coffee-errors/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner .js : 351 : 10 ) at /coffee-errors/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner .js : 397 : 12 at next (/coffee-errors/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner .js : 277 : 14 ) at /coffee-errors/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner .js : 286 : 7 at next (/coffee-errors/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner .js : 234 : 23 ) at Object._onImmediate (/coffee-errors/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner .js : 254 : 5 ) at processImmediate [as _immediateCallback] (timers .js : 317 : 15 )

License

