openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cc

coffee-collider

by mohayonao
0.3.2 (see all)

Sound Processing Language for Web Audio

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CoffeeCollider Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

CoffeeCollider is a language for real time audio synthesis and algorithmic composition in HTML5. The concept of this project is designed as "write CoffeeScript, and be processed as SuperCollider."

Installation

node.js

npm install -g coffee-collider
coffeecollider -e "(->SinOsc.ar([440,442])).play()"

bower

bower install coffee-collider

Features

  • Over 150 unit generators which are almost same as SuperColldier's
  • Operator overloading
  • Syncronized task function
  • Client-Server architecture on WebWorker
  • Run anywhere. supporting Chrome/Firefox/Safari/Opera/IE(flashfallback), iOS/Android and node.js

Examples

Open the below links, and press the "Run" button.

Documents

https://github.com/mohayonao/CoffeeCollider/wiki/_pages

Contributing

  1. Fork me
  2. Create a branch for your changes: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Add your changes, and please include tests: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Make sure the tests pass by running: grunt test
  5. Create a pull request :D

License

MIT

Inspired by

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial