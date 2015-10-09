CoffeeCollider is a language for real time audio synthesis and algorithmic composition in HTML5. The concept of this project is designed as "write CoffeeScript, and be processed as SuperCollider."
node.js
npm install -g coffee-collider
coffeecollider -e "(->SinOsc.ar([440,442])).play()"
bower
bower install coffee-collider
Open the below links, and press the "Run" button.
https://github.com/mohayonao/CoffeeCollider/wiki/_pages
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
grunt test
MIT