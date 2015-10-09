CoffeeCollider

CoffeeCollider is a language for real time audio synthesis and algorithmic composition in HTML5. The concept of this project is designed as "write CoffeeScript, and be processed as SuperCollider."

Installation

node.js

npm install -g coffee-collider coffeecollider -e "(->SinOsc.ar([440,442])).play()"

bower

bower install coffee-collider

Features

Over 150 unit generators which are almost same as SuperColldier's

Operator overloading

Syncronized task function

Client-Server architecture on WebWorker

Run anywhere. supporting Chrome/Firefox/Safari/Opera/IE(flashfallback), iOS/Android and node.js

Examples

Open the below links, and press the "Run" button.

Documents

https://github.com/mohayonao/CoffeeCollider/wiki/_pages

Contributing

License

MIT

