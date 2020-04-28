Test command line on Node.js.
$ npm i coffee --save-dev
Coffee is useful for test command line in test frammework (like Mocha).
You can use
fork for spawning Node processes.
const coffee = require('coffee');
describe('cli', () => {
it('should fork node cli', () => {
return coffee.fork('/path/to/file.js')
.expect('stdout', '12\n')
.expect('stderr', /34/)
.expect('code', 0)
.end();
});
});
In file.js
console.log(12);
console.error(34);
You can pass
args and
opts to child_process fork.
coffee.fork('/path/to/file.js', [ 'args' ], { execArgv: [ '--inspect' ]})
.expect('stdout', '12\n')
.expect('stderr', '34\n')
.expect('code', 0)
.end();
And more:
coffee.fork('/path/to/file.js')
// print origin stdio
.debug()
// inject a script
.beforeScript(mockScript)
// interact with prompt
.waitForPrompt()
.write('tz\n')
// string strict equals
.expect('stdout', 'abcdefg')
// regex
.expect('stdout', /^abc/)
// multiple
.expect('stdout', [ 'abcdefg', /abc/ ])
.expect('code', 0)
.end();
see the API chapter below for more details.
You can also use
spawn for spawning normal shell scripts.
coffee.spawn('cat')
.write('1')
.write('2')
.expect('stdout', '12')
.expect('code', 0)
.end();
Check the exit code.
coffee.fork('/path/to/file.js', [ 'args' ])
.expect('code', 0)
// .expect('code', 1)
.end();
Check the stdout and stderr.
coffee.fork('/path/to/file.js', [ 'args' ])
.expect('stdout', '12\n')
.expect('stderr', '34\n')
.expect('code', 0)
.end();
Support custom rules, see
test/fixtures/extendable for more details.
const { Coffee, Rule } = require('coffee');
class FileRule extends Rule {
constructor(opts) {
super(opts);
// `args` is which pass to `expect(type, ...args)`, `expected` is the first args.
const { args, expected } = opts;
}
assert(actual, expected, message) {
// do sth
return super.assert(fs.existsSync(expected), true, `should exists file ${expected}`);
}
}
class MyCoffee extends Coffee {
constructor(...args) {
super(...args);
this.setRule('file', FileRule);
}
static fork(modulePath, args, opt) {
return new MyCoffee({
method: 'fork',
cmd: modulePath,
args,
opt,
});
}
}
Usage:
// test/custom.test.js
const coffee = require('MyCoffee');
coffee.fork('/path/to/file.js', [ 'args' ])
.expect('file', `${root}/README.md`);
.notExpect('file', `${root}/not-exist`);
Recommend to use nyc for coverage, you can use any test frammework supported by nyc.
Run command using
child_process.spawn, then return
Coffee instance.
Arguments see child_process.spawn
Run command using
child_process.fork, then return
Coffee instance.
Arguments see child_process.fork
Assertion object
Assert type with expected value, expected value can be string, regular expression, and array.
coffee.spawn('echo', [ 'abcdefg' ])
.expect('stdout', 'abcdefg')
.expect('stdout', /^abc/)
.expect('stdout', [ 'abcdefg', /abc/ ])
.end();
Accept type:
stdout /
stderr /
code /
error, see built-in rules description above.
The opposite assertion of
expect.
Write data to stdin.
coffee.fork(path.join(fixtures, 'stdin.js'))
.write('1\n')
.write('2')
.expect('stdout', '1\n2')
.end();
Write special key sequence to stdin, support
UP /
DOWN /
LEFT /
RIGHT /
ENTER /
SPACE.
All args will join as one key.
coffee.fork(path.join(fixtures, 'stdin.js'))
.writeKey('1', 'ENTER', '2')
.expect('stdout', '1\n2')
.end();
If you set false, coffee will write stdin immediately, otherwise will wait for
prompt message.
coffee.fork('/path/to/cli', [ 'abcdefg' ])
.waitForPrompt()
.write('tz\n')
// choose the second item
.writeKey('DOWN', 'DOWN', 'ENTER');
.end(done);
cli process should emit
prompt message:
Or use
coffee.on('stdout', callback)instead, see docs below.
const readline = require('readline');
const rl = readline.createInterface({
input: process.stdin,
output: process.stdout
});
function ask(q, callback) {
process.send({ type: 'prompt' });
rl.question(q, callback);
}
ask('What\'s your name? ', answer => {
console.log(`hi, ${answer}`);
ask('How many coffee do you want? ', answer => {
console.log(`here is your ${answer} coffee`);
rl.close();
});
});
Callback will be called after completing the assertion, the first argument is Error if throw exception.
coffee.fork('path/to/cli')
.expect('stdout', 'abcdefg')
.end(done);
// recommended to left undefind and use promise style.
const { stdout, stderr, code } = await coffee.fork('path/to/cli').end();
assert(stdout.includes(abcdefg));
Emit
stdout/stderr event.
use for kill long-run process:
coffee.fork('path/to/cli')
.on('stdout', (buf, { proc }) => {
if (buf.includes('egg-ready')) {
proc.exitCode = 0;
proc.kill();
}
})
.expect('stdout', 'egg-ready')
.end(done);
use for prompt:
// do not call `waitForPrompt` / `write` / `writeKey`
coffee.fork('path/to/cli')
.on('stdout', (buf, { proc }) => {
if (buf.includes('Your Name: ')) {
proc.stdin.write('TZ\n');
}
})
.expect('stdout', 'Your Name: TZ\n')
.end(done);
Write data to process.stdout and process.stderr for debug
level can be
Alternative you can use
COFFEE_DEBUG env.
If you set false, coffee will not generate coverage.json, default: true.
Add a hook script before fork child process run.
Assertion Rule base class.
