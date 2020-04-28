Coffee

Test command line on Node.js.

Install

$ npm i coffee --save-dev

Usage

Coffee is useful for test command line in test frammework (like Mocha).

Fork

You can use fork for spawning Node processes.

const coffee = require ( 'coffee' ); describe( 'cli' , () => { it( 'should fork node cli' , () => { return coffee.fork( '/path/to/file.js' ) .expect( 'stdout' , '12

' ) .expect( 'stderr' , / 34 /) .expect( 'code' , 0 ) .end(); }); });

In file.js

console .log( 12 ); console .error( 34 );

You can pass args and opts to child_process fork.

coffee.fork( '/path/to/file.js' , [ 'args' ], { execArgv : [ '--inspect' ]}) .expect( 'stdout' , '12

' ) .expect( 'stderr' , '34

' ) .expect( 'code' , 0 ) .end();

And more:

coffee.fork( '/path/to/file.js' ) .debug() .beforeScript(mockScript) .waitForPrompt() .write( 'tz

' ) .expect( 'stdout' , 'abcdefg' ) .expect( 'stdout' , /^abc/) .expect( 'stdout' , [ 'abcdefg' , /abc/ ]) .expect( 'code' , 0 ) .end();

see the API chapter below for more details.

Spwan

You can also use spawn for spawning normal shell scripts.

coffee.spawn( 'cat' ) .write( '1' ) .write( '2' ) .expect( 'stdout' , '12' ) .expect( 'code' , 0 ) .end();

Rule

code

Check the exit code.

coffee.fork( '/path/to/file.js' , [ 'args' ]) .expect( 'code' , 0 ) .end();

stdout / stderr

Check the stdout and stderr.

coffee.fork( '/path/to/file.js' , [ 'args' ]) .expect( 'stdout' , '12

' ) .expect( 'stderr' , '34

' ) .expect( 'code' , 0 ) .end();

custom

Support custom rules, see test/fixtures/extendable for more details.

const { Coffee, Rule } = require ( 'coffee' ); class FileRule extends Rule { constructor (opts) { super (opts); const { args, expected } = opts; } assert(actual, expected, message) { return super .assert(fs.existsSync(expected), true , `should exists file ${expected} ` ); } } class MyCoffee extends Coffee { constructor (...args) { super (...args); this .setRule( 'file' , FileRule); } static fork(modulePath, args, opt) { return new MyCoffee({ method : 'fork' , cmd : modulePath, args, opt, }); } }

Usage:

const coffee = require ( 'MyCoffee' ); coffee.fork( '/path/to/file.js' , [ 'args' ]) .expect( 'file' , ` ${root} /README.md` ); .notExpect( 'file' , ` ${root} /not-exist` );

Support multiple process coverage with nyc

Recommend to use nyc for coverage, you can use any test frammework supported by nyc.

API

Run command using child_process.spawn , then return Coffee instance.

Arguments see child_process.spawn

Run command using child_process.fork , then return Coffee instance.

Arguments see child_process.fork

Assertion object

Assert type with expected value, expected value can be string, regular expression, and array.

coffee.spawn( 'echo' , [ 'abcdefg' ]) .expect( 'stdout' , 'abcdefg' ) .expect( 'stdout' , /^abc/) .expect( 'stdout' , [ 'abcdefg' , /abc/ ]) .end();

Accept type: stdout / stderr / code / error , see built-in rules description above.

The opposite assertion of expect .

Write data to stdin.

coffee.fork(path.join(fixtures, 'stdin.js' )) .write( '1

' ) .write( '2' ) .expect( 'stdout' , '1

2' ) .end();

Write special key sequence to stdin, support UP / DOWN / LEFT / RIGHT / ENTER / SPACE .

All args will join as one key.

coffee.fork(path.join(fixtures, 'stdin.js' )) .writeKey( '1' , 'ENTER' , '2' ) .expect( 'stdout' , '1

2' ) .end();

If you set false, coffee will write stdin immediately, otherwise will wait for prompt message.

coffee.fork( '/path/to/cli' , [ 'abcdefg' ]) .waitForPrompt() .write( 'tz

' ) .writeKey( 'DOWN' , 'DOWN' , 'ENTER' ); .end(done);

cli process should emit prompt message:

Or use coffee.on('stdout', callback) instead, see docs below.

const readline = require ( 'readline' ); const rl = readline.createInterface({ input : process.stdin, output : process.stdout }); function ask ( q, callback ) { process.send({ type : 'prompt' }); rl.question(q, callback); } ask( 'What\'s your name? ' , answer => { console .log( `hi, ${answer} ` ); ask( 'How many coffee do you want? ' , answer => { console .log( `here is your ${answer} coffee` ); rl.close(); }); });

Callback will be called after completing the assertion, the first argument is Error if throw exception.

coffee.fork( 'path/to/cli' ) .expect( 'stdout' , 'abcdefg' ) .end(done); const { stdout, stderr, code } = await coffee.fork( 'path/to/cli' ).end(); assert(stdout.includes(abcdefg));

Emit stdout/stderr event.

use for kill long-run process:

coffee.fork( 'path/to/cli' ) .on( 'stdout' , (buf, { proc }) => { if (buf.includes( 'egg-ready' )) { proc.exitCode = 0 ; proc.kill(); } }) .expect( 'stdout' , 'egg-ready' ) .end(done);

use for prompt:

coffee.fork( 'path/to/cli' ) .on( 'stdout' , (buf, { proc }) => { if (buf.includes( 'Your Name: ' )) { proc.stdin.write( 'TZ

' ); } }) .expect( 'stdout' , 'Your Name: TZ

' ) .end(done);

Write data to process.stdout and process.stderr for debug

level can be

0 (default): pipe stdout + stderr

1: pipe stdout

2: pipe stderr

false: disable

Alternative you can use COFFEE_DEBUG env.

If you set false, coffee will not generate coverage.json, default: true.

Add a hook script before fork child process run.

Assertion Rule base class.

LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2017 - 2019 node-modules. Licensed under the MIT license.