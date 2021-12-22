A lightweight front-end framework for building accessible, bespoke interfaces.
Documentation on codyhouse.co →
Files included:
Selling points:
codyhouse-framework/
└── main/
├── assets/
│ ├── css/
│ │ ├── base/*
│ │ │── custom-style/
│ │ │ ├── _buttons.scss
│ │ │ ├── _colors.scss
│ │ │ ├── _forms.scss
│ │ │ ├── _icons.scss
│ │ │ ├── _shared-styles.scss
│ │ │ ├── _spacing.scss
│ │ │ ├── _typography.scss
│ │ │ └── _util.scss
│ │ ├── _base.scss
│ │ ├── _custom-style.scss
│ │ ├── style-fallback.css
│ │ ├── style.css
│ │ └── style.scss
│ └── js/
│ └── util.js
└── index.html
If you're using our components, make sure to include the following script in the
<head> of your document:
<script>document.getElementsByTagName("html")[0].className += " js";</script>
The script is used in CSS to check if JavaScript is enabled and apply additional style accordingly.
CodyFrame includes a Gulp configuration file. To start a project that runs on Gulp, navigate to the framework folder, and run the following two commands:
1) Install the node modules
npm install
2) Launch your project on a development server
npm run gulp watch
⚠️ Note: make sure you have Npm, Node, and Git installed.
📝 How to use CodyFrame with Webpack
CodyHouse's components are accessible, progressively enhanced, HTML, CSS, JS components that work seamlessly with CodyFrame.
The Global Editors are visual tools that you can use to create the style of typography elements, color palettes, spacing rules, buttons, and forms. They generate SCSS code compatible with CodyFrame.
Explore the editors:
Browse our extensions for VSCode, Sublime Text and Atom: