codyhouse-framework

by CodyHouse
3.0.3 (see all)

A lightweight front-end framework for building accessible, bespoke interfaces.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🐞 CodyFrame

A lightweight front-end framework for building accessible, bespoke interfaces.

Documentation on codyhouse.co →

Files included:

  1. base/*: essential CSS rules and utility classes (we suggest you don't modify these files).
  2. custom-style/*: SCSS templates you can use to create your bespoke style.
  3. style.scss: used to import the _base.scss and _custom-style.scss files.
  4. util.js: utility functions used in the CodyHouse components. Make sure to import this file before the script file of the components.

Selling points:

  • 🙌 No need to override existing CSS rules
  • 🎨 CSS custom properties
  • 📖 Easy to learn
  • 🏗 A library of accessible components
codyhouse-framework/
└── main/
    ├── assets/
    │   ├── css/
    │   │   ├── base/*
    │   │   │── custom-style/
    │   │   │   ├── _buttons.scss
    │   │   │   ├── _colors.scss
    │   │   │   ├── _forms.scss
    │   │   │   ├── _icons.scss
    │   │   │   ├── _shared-styles.scss
    │   │   │   ├── _spacing.scss
    │   │   │   ├── _typography.scss
    │   │   │   └── _util.scss
    │   │   ├── _base.scss
    │   │   ├── _custom-style.scss
    │   │   ├── style-fallback.css
    │   │   ├── style.css
    │   │   └── style.scss
    │   └── js/
    │       └── util.js
    └── index.html

Progressive enhancement

If you're using our components, make sure to include the following script in the <head> of your document:

<script>document.getElementsByTagName("html")[0].className += " js";</script>

The script is used in CSS to check if JavaScript is enabled and apply additional style accordingly.

Gulp

CodyFrame includes a Gulp configuration file. To start a project that runs on Gulp, navigate to the framework folder, and run the following two commands:

1) Install the node modules

npm install

2) Launch your project on a development server

npm run gulp watch

⚠️ Note: make sure you have Npm, Node, and Git installed.

📝 How to use CodyFrame with Webpack

Component library

CodyHouse's components are accessible, progressively enhanced, HTML, CSS, JS components that work seamlessly with CodyFrame.

Explore the components

Global Editors

The Global Editors are visual tools that you can use to create the style of typography elements, color palettes, spacing rules, buttons, and forms. They generate SCSS code compatible with CodyFrame.

Explore the editors:

Extensions

Browse our extensions for VSCode, Sublime Text and Atom:

codyhouse.co/ds/docs/extensions

