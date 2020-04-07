openbase logo
cod

cody

by Johan Coppieters
3.5.4 (see all)

Javascript Content Management System running on Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41

GitHub Stars

664

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Content Management System

Alternatives

strapi🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
GitHub Stars
43K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
ghostTurn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
sanityThe Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
apostropheApostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
763
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
tid
tiddlywikiA self-contained JavaScript wiki for the browser, Node.js, AWS Lambda etc.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@sanity/baseThe Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
See 13 Alternatives

