cody
cody
●
by Johan Coppieters
●
3.5.4
●
Javascript Content Management System running on Node.js
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i cody
Popularity
Downloads/wk
41
41
GitHub Stars
664
664
Maintenance
Last Commit
2yrs
ago
Contributors
9
9
Package
Dependencies
10
10
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
No
?
Categories
Node.js Content Management System
Readme
Alternatives
strapi
🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
GitHub Stars
43K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32
Easy to Use
27
Great Documentation
19
Performant
ghost
Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
sanity
The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
apostrophe
Apostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
763
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
tid
tiddlywiki
A self-contained JavaScript wiki for the browser, Node.js, AWS Lambda etc.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@sanity/base
The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
