cfj

codice-fiscale-js

by Luca Adalberto Vandro
2.3.9 (see all)

CodiceFiscale.js is a utility library to compute and validate Italian Tax code (codice fiscale).

8.8K

137

16d ago

18

0

MIT

Built-In

No?

CodiceFiscale.js

CodiceFiscale.js is a javascript and typescript utility library to compute and validate Italian Italian Tax code (codice fiscale).

Change log

Version 2.3.4

  • Improved search
  • Bug fixes

Version 2.3.0

  • Complete italian comuni list (comuni soppressi, che hanno cambiato provincia) [last update 29/05/2020]
  • Python script to update data directly from the ISTAT website

Version 2.2.5

  • Added more comuni
  • Updated gh-pages sites
  • Security fix

Version 2.2.4

  • Fixed lowercase validation issue
  • Updated country list
  • Security fix

Version 2.2.1

  • Fixed UTC Date issue
  • Minor bug fixed

Version 2.0.0

  • Added TypeScript support
  • Added Object-oriented API
  • Improved performance
  • Improved error detection
  • Backcompatible

Installation

Node

npm install codice-fiscale-js --save

var CodiceFiscale = require('codice-fiscale-js');

Web

<script src="/dist/codice.fiscale.var.js"></script>

AMD, UMD e CommonJS version are available. Check dist folder

Available npm scripts:

  • npm run build: build the bundle into dist directory.
  • npm run test: launch the tests.

