CodiceFiscale.js
CodiceFiscale.js is a javascript and typescript utility library to compute and validate Italian Italian Tax code (codice fiscale).
CodiceFiscaleJS
Change log
Version 2.3.4
- Improved search
- Bug fixes
Version 2.3.0
- Complete italian comuni list (comuni soppressi, che hanno cambiato provincia) [last update 29/05/2020]
- Python script to update data directly from the ISTAT website
Version 2.2.5
- Added more comuni
- Updated gh-pages sites
- Security fix
Version 2.2.4
- Fixed lowercase validation issue
- Updated country list
- Security fix
Version 2.2.1
- Fixed UTC Date issue
- Minor bug fixed
Version 2.0.0
- Added TypeScript support
- Added Object-oriented API
- Improved performance
- Improved error detection
- Backcompatible
Installation
Node
npm install codice-fiscale-js --save
var CodiceFiscale = require('codice-fiscale-js');
Web
<script src="/dist/codice.fiscale.var.js"></script>
AMD, UMD e CommonJS version are available. Check
dist folder
Docs
Available npm scripts:
-
npm run build: build the bundle into
dist directory.
-
npm run test: launch the tests.