CodiceFiscale.js is a javascript and typescript utility library to compute and validate Italian Italian Tax code (codice fiscale).

Check it out

CodiceFiscaleJS

Donate

Change log

Version 2.3.4

Improved search

Bug fixes

Version 2.3.0

Complete italian comuni list (comuni soppressi, che hanno cambiato provincia) [last update 29/05/2020]

Python script to update data directly from the ISTAT website

Version 2.2.5

Added more comuni

Updated gh-pages sites

Security fix

Version 2.2.4

Fixed lowercase validation issue

Updated country list

Security fix

Version 2.2.1

Fixed UTC Date issue

Minor bug fixed

Version 2.0.0

Added TypeScript support

Added Object-oriented API

Improved performance

Improved error detection

Backcompatible

Installation

Node

npm install codice-fiscale-js --save

var CodiceFiscale = require ( 'codice-fiscale-js' );

Web

< script src = "/dist/codice.fiscale.var.js" > </ script >

AMD, UMD e CommonJS version are available. Check dist folder

Docs

Available npm scripts: