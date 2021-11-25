openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

codex-tooltip

by codex-team
1.0.4 (see all)

JavaScript module to add custom tooltips to any element

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.7K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

codex.tooltips

Lightweight JavaScript module for adding tooltips with custom content to any HTML element

Installation

First, install it via package manager:

yarn add codex-tooltip

npm install codex-tooltip

Then, include tooltips to your script, create an instance and call hiding/showig methods:

import Tooltip from 'codex.tooltip';

const tooltip = new Tooltip();

tooltip.show(targetElement, 'Tooltip text');

Usage

There are two main methods: show() and hide()

Show

Method shows tooltip with custom content on passed element

tooltip.show(element, content, options);
parametertypedescription
elementHTMLElementTooltip will be showed near this element
contentString or NodeContent that will be appended to the Tooltip
optionsObjectSome displaying options, see below

Available showing options

nametypeaction
placementtop, bottom, left, rightWhere to place the tooltip. Default value is `bottom'
marginTopNumberOffset above the tooltip with top placement
marginBottomNumberOffset below the tooltip with bottom placement
marginLeftNumberOffset at left from the tooltip with left placement
marginRightNumberOffset at right from the tooltip with right placement
delayNumberDelay before showing, in ms. Default is 70
hidingDelayNumberDelay before hiding, in ms. Default is 0

Hide

Method hides the Tooltip.

tooltip.hide();

Example

import Tooltip from 'codex.tooltip';

const tooltip = new Tooltip();
const someButton = document.getElementById('some-button');

someButton.addEventListener('mouseenter', () => {
  tooltip.show(someButton, 'Button helper');
});

someButton.addEventListener('mouseleave', () => {
  tooltip.hide();
});

In example above we show tooltip near some button by "mouseenter" and hide by "mouseleave". For this events you can also use the onHover() decorator: 

import Tooltip from 'codex.tooltip';

const tooltip = new Tooltip();
const someButton = document.getElementById('some-button');

tooltip.onHover(someButton, 'Button helper', {
  placement: 'right',
  delay: 150
})

About CodeX

CodeX is a team of digital specialists around the world interested in building high-quality open source products on a global market. We are open for young people who want to constantly improve their skills and grow professionally with experiments in cutting-edge technologies.

🌐Join 👋TwitterInstagram
codex.socodex.so/join@codex_team@codex_team

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial