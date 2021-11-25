Lightweight JavaScript module for adding tooltips with custom content to any HTML element
First, install it via package manager:
yarn add codex-tooltip
npm install codex-tooltip
Then, include tooltips to your script, create an instance and call hiding/showig methods:
import Tooltip from 'codex.tooltip';
const tooltip = new Tooltip();
tooltip.show(targetElement, 'Tooltip text');
There are two main methods:
show() and
hide()
Method shows tooltip with custom content on passed element
tooltip.show(element, content, options);
|parameter
|type
|description
element
|HTMLElement
|Tooltip will be showed near this element
content
|String or Node
|Content that will be appended to the Tooltip
options
|Object
|Some displaying options, see below
Available showing options
|name
|type
|action
|placement
top,
bottom,
left,
right
|Where to place the tooltip. Default value is `bottom'
|marginTop
|Number
|Offset above the tooltip with
top placement
|marginBottom
|Number
|Offset below the tooltip with
bottom placement
|marginLeft
|Number
|Offset at left from the tooltip with
left placement
|marginRight
|Number
|Offset at right from the tooltip with
right placement
|delay
|Number
|Delay before showing, in ms. Default is
70
|hidingDelay
|Number
|Delay before hiding, in ms. Default is
0
Method hides the Tooltip.
tooltip.hide();
import Tooltip from 'codex.tooltip';
const tooltip = new Tooltip();
const someButton = document.getElementById('some-button');
someButton.addEventListener('mouseenter', () => {
tooltip.show(someButton, 'Button helper');
});
someButton.addEventListener('mouseleave', () => {
tooltip.hide();
});
In example above we show tooltip near some button by "mouseenter" and hide by "mouseleave".
For this events you can also use the
onHover() decorator:
import Tooltip from 'codex.tooltip';
const tooltip = new Tooltip();
const someButton = document.getElementById('some-button');
tooltip.onHover(someButton, 'Button helper', {
placement: 'right',
delay: 150
})
CodeX is a team of digital specialists around the world interested in building high-quality open source products on a global market. We are open for young people who want to constantly improve their skills and grow professionally with experiments in cutting-edge technologies.
|🌐
|Join 👋
|codex.so
|codex.so/join
|@codex_team
|@codex_team