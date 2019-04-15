JavaScript Notifier

Lightweight notification module for websites

Instalation

Install via NPM/Yarn

Install package

npm install codex-notifier --save

yarn add codex-notifier

Require module

const notifier = require ( 'codex-notifier' );

import notifier from 'codex-notifier' ; import {ConfirmNotifierOptions, NotifierOptions, PromptNotifierOptions} from 'codex-notifier' ;

Usage

Module has only one public method — show . You should pass there object with notification properties

General properties

message — notification message (can contains HTML)

— notification message (can contains HTML) type — type of notification: alert , confirm or prompt . Alert by default

— type of notification: , or . by default style — just add 'cdx-notify--' + style class. We have some default styles: success and error

— just add class. We have some default styles: and time — notification expire time in ms. Only for alert notifies expires (8s by default)

Confirm notifications properties

okText — text for confirmation button (Confirm by default)

— text for confirmation button (Confirm by default) cancelText — text for cancel button (Cancel by default)

— text for cancel button (Cancel by default) okHandler — fires when Confirm button was pressed

— fires when Confirm button was pressed cancelHandler — fires when Cancel button was pressed or notification was closed

Prompt notifications properties

okText — text for submit button (Ok by default)

— text for submit button (Ok by default) okHandler — fires when submit button was pressed. Gets input's value as a parameter

— fires when submit button was pressed. Gets input's value as a parameter cancelHandler — fires when notification was closed

— fires when notification was closed placeholder — input placeholder

— input placeholder default — input default value

— input default value inputType — type of input (text by default)

Examples

notifier.show({ message : 'Refresh the page' })

notifier.show({ message : 'Message was sent' , style : 'success' , time : 5000 })

notifier.show({ message : 'Sorry, server is busy now' , style : 'error' })

notifier.show({ message : 'Delete account?' , type : 'confirm' , okText : 'Yes' , cancelText : 'Oh, wait' , okHandler : account.delete })

notifier.show({ message : 'Enter your email' , type : 'prompt' , okText : 'Enter' , okHandler : checkEmail, inputType : 'email' , placeholder : 'team@ifmo.su' })

Custom styles

You can easily customize notifications appearance. Read more about it here