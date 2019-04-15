openbase logo
codex-notifier

by codex-team
1.1.2 (see all)

Notifications for websites

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

JavaScript Notifier

Lightweight notification module for websites

Instalation

Install via NPM/Yarn

Install package

npm install codex-notifier --save

yarn add codex-notifier

Require module

const notifier = require('codex-notifier');

import notifier from 'codex-notifier';
import {ConfirmNotifierOptions, NotifierOptions, PromptNotifierOptions} from 'codex-notifier';

Usage

Module has only one public method — show. You should pass there object with notification properties

General properties

  • message — notification message (can contains HTML)
  • type — type of notification: alert, confirm or prompt. Alert by default
  • style — just add 'cdx-notify--' + style class. We have some default styles: success and error
  • time — notification expire time in ms. Only for alert notifies expires (8s by default)

Confirm notifications properties

  • okText — text for confirmation button (Confirm by default)
  • cancelText — text for cancel button (Cancel by default)
  • okHandler — fires when Confirm button was pressed
  • cancelHandler — fires when Cancel button was pressed or notification was closed

Prompt notifications properties

  • okText — text for submit button (Ok by default)
  • okHandler — fires when submit button was pressed. Gets input's value as a parameter
  • cancelHandler — fires when notification was closed
  • placeholder — input placeholder
  • default — input default value
  • inputType — type of input (text by default)

Examples

notifier.show({
  message: 'Refresh the page'
})

Notify

notifier.show({
  message: 'Message was sent',
  style: 'success',
  time: 5000
})

Success

notifier.show({
  message: 'Sorry, server is busy now',
  style: 'error'
})

Error

notifier.show({
  message: 'Delete account?',
  type: 'confirm',
  okText: 'Yes',
  cancelText: 'Oh, wait',
  okHandler: account.delete
})

Confirm

notifier.show({
  message: 'Enter your email',
  type: 'prompt',
  okText: 'Enter',
  okHandler: checkEmail,
  inputType: 'email',
  placeholder: 'team@ifmo.su'
})

Prompt

Custom styles

You can easily customize notifications appearance. Read more about it here

