Lightweight notification module for websites
Install package
npm install codex-notifier --save
yarn add codex-notifier
const notifier = require('codex-notifier');
import notifier from 'codex-notifier';
import {ConfirmNotifierOptions, NotifierOptions, PromptNotifierOptions} from 'codex-notifier';
Module has only one public method —
show.
You should pass there object with notification properties
message — notification message (can contains HTML)
type — type of notification:
alert,
confirm or
prompt.
Alert by default
style — just add
'cdx-notify--' + style class. We have some default styles:
success and
error
time — notification expire time in ms. Only for
alert notifies expires (8s by default)
okText — text for confirmation button (Confirm by default)
cancelText — text for cancel button (Cancel by default)
okHandler — fires when Confirm button was pressed
cancelHandler — fires when Cancel button was pressed or notification was closed
okText — text for submit button (Ok by default)
okHandler — fires when submit button was pressed. Gets input's value as a parameter
cancelHandler — fires when notification was closed
placeholder — input placeholder
default — input default value
inputType — type of input (text by default)
notifier.show({
message: 'Refresh the page'
})
notifier.show({
message: 'Message was sent',
style: 'success',
time: 5000
})
notifier.show({
message: 'Sorry, server is busy now',
style: 'error'
})
notifier.show({
message: 'Delete account?',
type: 'confirm',
okText: 'Yes',
cancelText: 'Oh, wait',
okHandler: account.delete
})
notifier.show({
message: 'Enter your email',
type: 'prompt',
okText: 'Enter',
okHandler: checkEmail,
inputType: 'email',
placeholder: 'team@ifmo.su'
})
You can easily customize notifications appearance. Read more about it here