Codex

Generate static websites using Markdown, Jade, and Stylus.

Codex is a simple tool for building static webites. It takes a template constructed in Jade and themed in Stylus, and applies it to a collection of Markdown documents. The result is a complete html site that can be hosted using your favorite webserver, or on github-pages.

Features

Skeleton project template

Command-line or API based project configuration and building

Plugin based loading system for advanced features

Includes code plugin for generating document sites for javascript/node.js projects.

Sites by Codex

Chaijs.com - Chai is an assertion library for javascript projects. It's documentation was built by Codex and uses the code plugin extensively.

Installation

You can install Codex through npm. Global installation is recommended for new projects.

$ [sudo] npm install codex -g

First Project

codex skeleton my-project cd my-project codex watch -p 1227

Using the watch command will automatically regenerate your site every time codex detects a change in either your template or data folders.

CLI Usage

There are a number of options available for the command line interface...

Code Plugin

... coming soon

Getting Help

Please post issues or questions to Github Issues.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 Jake Luer

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.