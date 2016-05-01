You should use Facebook's module -- https://github.com/facebook/jscodeshift
Build a subset or superset of a code base.
Rather than breaking apart files at design-time for the purpose of targeted distribution, you can break them apart using a filter at build-time.
As the Javascript file is traversed and syntax is discovered, you will have the opportunity to interject, for example:
var a = 10
var b = 11
var c = 12
var cs = require('codesurgeon')
var filter = cs.filter()
filter.inclusive = true
filter.syntax.VariableDeclaration = function(name, item) {
if (name === 'b') {
return true
}
}
fstream
.Reader('example.js')
.pipe(filter)
.pipe(process.stdout)
var b = 11
A filter supports a streaming style API, but most operations block processing so this is purely for convenience.
AssignmentExpression
ArrayExpression
ArrayPattern
BlockStatement
BinaryExpression
BreakStatement
CallExpression
CatchClause
ComprehensionBlock
ComprehensionExpression
ConditionalExpression
ContinueStatement
DirectiveStatement
DoWhileStatement
DebuggerStatement
EmptyStatement
ExpressionStatement
ForStatement
ForInStatement
FunctionDeclaration
FunctionExpression
Identifier
IfStatement
Literal
LabeledStatement
LogicalExpression
MemberExpression
NewExpression
ObjectExpression
ObjectPattern
Program
Property
ReturnStatement
SequenceExpression
SwitchStatement
SwitchCase
ThisExpression
ThrowStatement
TryStatement
UnaryExpression
UpdateExpression
VariableDeclaration
VariableDeclarator
WhileStatement
WithStatement
YieldExpression
