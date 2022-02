Upload your templates to codesandbox with a single command 🏖️

This is the command line interface for CodeSandbox, an online editor tailored for web applications.

Quickstart

You can install the cli by running

npm i -g codesandbox cd <path of your project> codesandbox ./

Future features

Create a live connection with CodeSandbox using websockets so you can use your local editor

Current limitations

You need to be signed in to deploy, this is to prevent abuse

Inspiration

I took a lot of inspiration from now-cli and preact-cli while building this.