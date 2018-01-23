Node's peer dependencies are automatically installed when the middleware that refers to them is installed. Just because your middleware supports 16 database systems, doesn't mean your end user wants to install all those drivers.
For those cases, you'll want to use
codependency. Simply add your peer dependencies to your
package.json file, in a field called
"optionalPeerDependencies" and use the
require()
function from this library. It will give you:
npm install codependency
Middleware package.json
{
"name": "mymiddleware",
"optionalPeerDependencies": {
"redis": "~0.9.0",
"mysql": "~2.0.0"
}
}
Setting up and using a require-function from the middleware
var codependency = require('codependency');
var requirePeer = codependency.register(module);
var redis = requirePeer('redis');
From another file, you can now easily use the middleware's require function for peers:
var codependency = require('codependency');
var requirePeer = codependency.get('mymiddleware');
var redis = requirePeer('redis');
var codependency = require('codependency');
var requirePeer = codependency.register(module, {
index: ['optionalPeerDependencies', 'devDependencies']
});
// require redis, but don't throw an error if the module is not found
var redis = requirePeer('redis', { optional: true }); // returns undefined
codependency.register(module, options)
The
module argument must be the root module of the middleware. Its location is the basis for the
search for
package.json, which is to contain the peer dependencies hashmap. Its parent will be
used to require from. This allows you to work on middleware development, while symlinking to it
from your end-user project. For example:
/home/bob/todolist/node_modules/mymiddleware -> /home/bob/mymiddleware
The
options object may contain an
index property, which defaults to the array
["optionalPeerDependencies"]. Override it to change which properties of your package.json will be
used to index.
If the
module argument is not the root module you may set the
options.strictCheck property to
false
to search for
package.json in a parent directory.
This function returns a
require function, which has the following signature:
requirePeer(name, options)
The
name argument is the name of one of your peer dependencies. It will be required and returned.
The
options object may contain one of the following:
It also has a resolve method which can give you information about a peer dependency before requiring it.
requirePeer.resolve(name)
The
name argument is the name of one of your peer dependencies. The returned object has the
following signature:
{
"supportedRange": "2.5.1",
"installedVersion": "2.5.1",
"isInstalled": true,
"isValid": true,
"pkgPath": "zmq/package.json"
}
supportedRange is the range that the middleware explicitly supports.
installedVersion is the version that is currently installed (null if none).
isInstalled indicates if the dependency has been installed.
isValid indicates if the installed version is valid within the supported range.
pkgPath is a path to package.json of the dependency, used internally by
requirePeer().
During a peer-require, a user may encounter the following exceptions: