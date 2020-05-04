Utilities for working with CODEOWNERS files
npm install --save codeowners-utils
From the generated
dist/codeowners-utils.d.ts file:
/**
* An individual entry from a CODEOWNERS file
*/
export interface CodeOwnersEntry {
pattern: string
owners: Array<string>
}
/**
* Parse a CODEOWNERS file into an array of entries (will be in reverse order
* of the file).
*/
export declare function parse(str: string): Array<CodeOwnersEntry>
/**
* Standard locations to search for the CODEOWNERS file in priority order
* (Note: This comes from GitHub).
*/
export declare let CODEOWNERS_PATHS: string[]
/**
* Find the path of the CODEOWNERS file from the current working directory.
*/
export declare function findOwnersPath(cwd: string): Promise<string | null>
/**
* Find, load, and parse the CODEOWNERS file (if it exists) from the current
* working directory.
*/
export declare function loadOwners(
cwd: string,
): Promise<Array<CodeOwnersEntry> | null>
/**
* Match a filename against a glob pattern (while respecting .gitignore rules)
*/
export declare function matchPattern(filename: string, pattern: string): boolean
/**
* Match a filename against CODEOWNERS entries to determine which (if any) it
* matches.
*/
export declare function matchFile(
filename: string,
entries: Array<CodeOwnersEntry>,
): CodeOwnersEntry | null
/**
* Given a set of files and CODEOWNERS entries, return the set of files which
* are not matched to any CODEOWNERS entries.
*/
export declare function filterUnmatchedFiles(
files: Array<string>,
entries: Array<CodeOwnersEntry>,
): string[]
/**
* Find all of the files in a git repository which are not matched by any code
* owners using a set of CODEOWNERS entries.
*/
export declare function findUnmatchedFilesFromEntries(
entries: Array<CodeOwnersEntry>,
cwd: string,
): Promise<Array<string>>
/**
* Find all of the files in a git repository which are not matched by any code
* owners.
*/
export declare function findUnmatchedFiles(
cwd: string,
): Promise<Array<string> | null>