✨ use codeowners anywhere in your monorepo 🛠️
Explore the docs »
Report Bug · Request Feature
CODEOWNERS are automatically requested for review when someone opens a pull request that modifies code that they own. This is a great feature, but when working on monorepos ownership is shared between teams and it becomes difficult to maintain.
codeowners-generator allows you to position CODEOWNERS files anywhere in your project tree and it will take care of compiling all the files into a single generated file, that Github can understand. It also can read the maintainers fields (
contributors,
author and alternatively
maintainers) in
package.json (
--use-maintainers option in the cli ) making easy to keep CODEOWNERS and package.json in sync. Make sure the
author/
contributors syntax matches with
package.json expected syntax from the documentation.
If you wish to use
codeowners-generator as a standalone utility:
npm -g install codeowners-generator
This will make the
codeowners-generator command available in your terminal.
codeowners-generator --help
If instead you would like to add it to a package:
npm install --only=dev codeowners-generator
Every command accepts several options through command line or custom configuration see configuration for more
codeowners-generator generate
maintainers field from
package.json)
codeowners-generator generate --use-maintainers
codeowners-generator generate --includes '**/CODEOWNERS'
You can configure
codeowners-generator from several places:
includes (
--includes): The glob used to find CODEOWNERS files in the repo
default: ['**/CODEOWNERS', '!CODEOWNERS', '!node_modules']
output (
--output): The output path and name of the file
default: CODEOWNERS
useMaintainers (
--use-maintainers): It will use
maintainers field from package.json to generate codeowners, by default it will use
**/package.json
groupSourceComments (
--group-source-comments): Instead of generating one comment per rule, enabling this flag will group them, reducing comments to one per source file. Useful if your codeowners file gets too noisy.
customRegenerationCommand (
--custom-regeneration-command): Specify a custom regeneration command to be printed in the generated CODEOWNERS file, it should be mapped to run codeowners-generator (e.g. "npm run codeowners").
For more details you can invoke:
codeowners-generator --help
You can also define custom configuration in your package:
{
"name": "my-package",
"codeowners-generator": {
"includes": ["**/CODEOWNERS"],
"output": ".github/CODEOWNERS",
"useMaintainers": true,
"groupSourceComments": true,
"customRegenerationCommand": "npm run codeowners"
},
"scripts": {
"codeowners": " codeowners-generator generate"
},
"devDependencies": {
"codeowners-generator": "^1.0.0"
}
}
When the command is invoked it will look for the
codeowners-generator configuration block.
(my-package)$ npm run codeowners
Custom configuration can be defined in many places, for more information check cosmiconfig
See the open issues for a list of proposed features (and known issues).
Contributions are what makes the open-source community such an amazing place to learn, inspire, and create. Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated greatly appreciated.
git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
Distributed under the MIT License. See
LICENSE for more information.