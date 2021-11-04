✨ use codeowners anywhere in your monorepo 🛠️

About The Project

CODEOWNERS are automatically requested for review when someone opens a pull request that modifies code that they own. This is a great feature, but when working on monorepos ownership is shared between teams and it becomes difficult to maintain.

codeowners-generator allows you to position CODEOWNERS files anywhere in your project tree and it will take care of compiling all the files into a single generated file, that Github can understand. It also can read the maintainers fields ( contributors , author and alternatively maintainers ) in package.json ( --use-maintainers option in the cli ) making easy to keep CODEOWNERS and package.json in sync. Make sure the author / contributors syntax matches with package.json expected syntax from the documentation.

Installation

If you wish to use codeowners-generator as a standalone utility:

npm -g install codeowners-generator

This will make the codeowners-generator command available in your terminal.

codeowners-generator -- help

If instead you would like to add it to a package:

npm install --only=dev codeowners-generator

Usage

Every command accepts several options through command line or custom configuration see configuration for more

Generate CODEOWNERS file

codeowners-generator generate

Generate CODEOWNERS file (using maintainers field from package.json )

codeowners-generator generate --use-maintainers

Specify CODEOWNERS (in case the CODEOWNERS files are named differently)

codeowners-generator generate --includes '**/CODEOWNERS'

Configuration

You can configure codeowners-generator from several places:

CLI options

includes ( --includes ): The glob used to find CODEOWNERS files in the repo default: ['**/CODEOWNERS', '!CODEOWNERS', '!node_modules']

output ( --output ): The output path and name of the file default: CODEOWNERS

useMaintainers ( --use-maintainers ): It will use maintainers field from package.json to generate codeowners, by default it will use **/package.json

groupSourceComments ( --group-source-comments ): Instead of generating one comment per rule, enabling this flag will group them, reducing comments to one per source file. Useful if your codeowners file gets too noisy.

customRegenerationCommand ( --custom-regeneration-command ): Specify a custom regeneration command to be printed in the generated CODEOWNERS file, it should be mapped to run codeowners-generator (e.g. "npm run codeowners").

For more details you can invoke:

codeowners-generator -- help

Custom Configuration

You can also define custom configuration in your package:

{ "name" : "my-package" , "codeowners-generator" : { "includes" : [ "**/CODEOWNERS" ], "output" : ".github/CODEOWNERS" , "useMaintainers" : true , "groupSourceComments" : true , "customRegenerationCommand" : "npm run codeowners" }, "scripts" : { "codeowners" : " codeowners-generator generate" }, "devDependencies" : { "codeowners-generator" : "^1.0.0" } }

When the command is invoked it will look for the codeowners-generator configuration block.

(my-package)$ npm run codeowners

Custom configuration can be defined in many places, for more information check cosmiconfig

See the open issues for a list of proposed features (and known issues).

Contributing

Fork the Project Create your Feature Branch ( git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature ) Commit your Changes ( git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature' ) Push to the Branch ( git push origin feature/AmazingFeature ) Open a Pull Request

