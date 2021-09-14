openbase logo
codeowners-enforcer

by Jamie Kyle
1.0.3 (see all)

Enforce CODEOWNERS files on your repo

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

244

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

  • Ensure that every file in your repo is owned by someone.
  • Written in Rust for superb performance in even the largest repos.

Install

With npm:

npm install --global codeowners-enforcer

With Cargo:

cargo install codeowners-enforcer

Usage

codeowners-enforcer works by finding your CODEOWNERS file in a known location as defined by GitHub.

Then it walks through your file tree asserting that every file has a code owner.

If any files don't have a code owner, it will return their relative paths and exit with 1:

codeowners-enforcer

Oops! Found files without CODEOWNERS!

file.one
path/to/file.two
path/to/file.three

Fix: Please delete these files, move them, or add owners to them in /path/to/CODEOWNERS

If you want to return just the file paths, pass --quiet or -q:

codeowners-enforcer --quiet

one.txt
path/to/two.sh
path/to/three.py

If you want to ignore files, pass --ignore <pattern> or -i:

codeowners-enforcer --ignore "path/**/*.py"

one.txt
path/to/two.sh

You can also pass multiple ignores:

codeowners-enforcer -i "path/**/*.py" -i "path/**/*.sh"

one.txt

If you want to only check certain files, pass <patterns...>:

codeowners-enforcer "**/*.sh" "**/*.py"

path/to/two.sh
path/to/three.py

