Enforce CODEOWNERS files on your repo

Ensure that every file in your repo is owned by someone.

Written in Rust for superb performance in even the largest repos.

Install

With npm:

npm install --global codeowners-enforcer

With Cargo:

cargo install codeowners-enforcer

Usage

codeowners-enforcer works by finding your CODEOWNERS file in a known location as defined by GitHub.

Then it walks through your file tree asserting that every file has a code owner.

If any files don't have a code owner, it will return their relative paths and exit with 1 :

codeowners-enforcer

Oops! Found files without CODEOWNERS! file.one path/to/file.two path/to/file.three Fix: Please delete these files, move them, or add owners to them in /path/to/CODEOWNERS

If you want to return just the file paths, pass --quiet or -q :

codeowners-enforcer --quiet

one.txt path/to/two.sh path/to/three.py

If you want to ignore files, pass --ignore <pattern> or -i :

codeowners-enforcer --ignore "path/**/*.py"

one.txt path/to/two.sh

You can also pass multiple ignores:

codeowners-enforcer -i "path/**/*.py" -i "path/**/*.sh"

one.txt

If you want to only check certain files, pass <patterns...> :

codeowners-enforcer "**/*.sh" "**/*.py"