codeowners

A tool for interacting with GitHub's CODEOWNERS files.

Usable as a CLI, or as a library.

installation

$ npm install -g codeowners

cli usage

Print a list of each files in the current repo, followed by its owner:

$ codeowners audit

To find a list of files not covered by the CODEOWNERS in the project:

$ codeowners audit --unowned

Specify a non-standard CODEOWNERS filename

$ codeowners audit -c CODEKEEPERS

Verify users/teams own a specific path

$ codeowners verify src/ @foob_ar @contoso/engineers

library usage

const Codeowners = require ( 'codeowners' ); const repos = new Codeowners(workingDir); repos.getOwner( 'path/to/file.js' );

