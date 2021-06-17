openbase logo
cod

codeowners

by Beau Gunderson
5.1.1

👁 audit your CODEOWNERS file

Downloads/wk

40.3K

40.3K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

codeowners

A tool for interacting with GitHub's CODEOWNERS files.

Usable as a CLI, or as a library.

installation

$ npm install -g codeowners

cli usage

Print a list of each files in the current repo, followed by its owner:

$ codeowners audit

To find a list of files not covered by the CODEOWNERS in the project:

$ codeowners audit --unowned

Specify a non-standard CODEOWNERS filename

$ codeowners audit -c CODEKEEPERS

Verify users/teams own a specific path

$ codeowners verify src/ @foob_ar @contoso/engineers

library usage

const Codeowners = require('codeowners');

// workingDir is optional, defaults to process.cwd()
const repos = new Codeowners(workingDir);
repos.getOwner('path/to/file.js'); // => array of owner strings, e.g. ['@noahm']

CHANGELOG

5.0.0

  • Much-improved performance
  • Removal of automatic column width calculation
  • Addition of -w/--width option for manual column width
    • Or use e.g. codeowners audit | column -ts " "

