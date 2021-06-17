A tool for interacting with GitHub's CODEOWNERS files.
Usable as a CLI, or as a library.
$ npm install -g codeowners
Print a list of each files in the current repo, followed by its owner:
$ codeowners audit
To find a list of files not covered by the
CODEOWNERS in the project:
$ codeowners audit --unowned
Specify a non-standard CODEOWNERS filename
$ codeowners audit -c CODEKEEPERS
Verify users/teams own a specific path
$ codeowners verify src/ @foob_ar @contoso/engineers
const Codeowners = require('codeowners');
// workingDir is optional, defaults to process.cwd()
const repos = new Codeowners(workingDir);
repos.getOwner('path/to/file.js'); // => array of owner strings, e.g. ['@noahm']
-w/--width option for manual column width
codeowners audit | column -ts " "