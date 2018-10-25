openbase logo
by RJ Zaworski
0.0.6

Project name generator

Downloads/wk

389

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Codename generator

Generates codenames. What for, you ask?

Installation

$ npm install -g codename

Usage

From node,

var codename = require('codename')();

var filters = ['alliterative', 'random'],
    lists = ['crayons', 'adjectives', 'cities', 'animals'],
    myName = codename.generate(filters, lists);

Options

codename.generate takes two options: filters and lists.

  • filters (Array[String|Function]) - describes a set of filters that should be used to reduce each list to a single word

  • lists - (Array[String|Array]) - the names or contents of the lists to use for selecting names

From the CLI,

All arguments are forwarded from comma-delimited strings:

$ codename \
  --lists=crayons,adjectives,cities,animals \
  --filters=alliterative,unique,random

Writing Filters

Each filter takes a memo listing any other words selected followed by the list of words the filter should be applied to. For instance, a filter to limit results to words containing the letter j:

var letterJFilter = function (memo, words) {
  return words.filter(function (w) {
    return w.toLowerCase().indexOf('j') > -1;
  });
};

Alternatively, a filter may return a single word that should be added to the name. These filters are output filters, and they should only be used at the end of a filter list.

Filters may be contributed to src/filters or supplied as function arguments to codename.generate.

Word Lists

License

  • word lists (c) their respective authors
  • codename released under the WTFPL

