Codename generator

Generates codenames. What for, you ask?

Installation

npm install -g codename

Usage

From node,

var codename = require ( 'codename' )(); var filters = [ 'alliterative' , 'random' ], lists = [ 'crayons' , 'adjectives' , 'cities' , 'animals' ], myName = codename.generate(filters, lists);

Options

codename.generate takes two options: filters and lists .

filters ( Array[String|Function] ) - describes a set of filters that should be used to reduce each list to a single word

lists - ( Array[String|Array] ) - the names or contents of the lists to use for selecting names

From the CLI,

All arguments are forwarded from comma-delimited strings:

$ codename \ - -lists=crayons,adjectives,cities,animals \ - -filters=alliterative,unique,random

Writing Filters

Each filter takes a memo listing any other words selected followed by the list of words the filter should be applied to. For instance, a filter to limit results to words containing the letter j :

var letterJFilter = function ( memo, words ) { return words.filter( function ( w ) { return w.toLowerCase().indexOf( 'j' ) > -1 ; }); };

Alternatively, a filter may return a single word that should be added to the name. These filters are output filters, and they should only be used at the end of a filter list.

Filters may be contributed to src/filters or supplied as function arguments to codename.generate .

Word Lists

Adjectives from http://www.keepandshare.com/doc/12894/adjective-list

Animals from http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lists_of_animals

Cities from http://answers.google.com/answers/threadview?id=596822

Crayons from http://www.colourlovers.com/web/blog/2008/04/22/all-120-crayon-names-color-codes-and-fun-facts

License