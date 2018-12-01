openbase logo
cme

codemirror-mode-elixir

by Ian Walter
1.1.2 (see all)

A CodeMirror mode for the Elixir language

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

codemirror-mode-elixir

A CodeMirror mode for the Elixir language

Installation

npm install codemirror codemirror-mode-elixir --save

Usage

  1. Include codemirror-mode-elixir into your project.

    <!-- You can simply add elixir.js as a script tag: -->
<script src="js/codemirror.js"></script>
<script src="js/codemirror-mode-elixir/dist/elixir.js"></script>

    or

    // If you're using frontend build tools like Webpack and Babel,
// you can simply import the module and register the mode:
import CodeMirror from 'codemirror'
import registerElixirMode from 'codemirror-mode-elixir'

  2. Set 'elixir' as the mode when creating the CodeMirror editor.

    CodeMirror.fromTextArea(document.getElementById('code'), { mode: 'elixir' })

License

MIT - See LICENSE

 

Created by Ian Walter

 

