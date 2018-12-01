A CodeMirror mode for the Elixir language
npm install codemirror codemirror-mode-elixir --save
Include
codemirror-mode-elixir into your project.
<!-- You can simply add elixir.js as a script tag: -->
<script src="js/codemirror.js"></script>
<script src="js/codemirror-mode-elixir/dist/elixir.js"></script>
or
// If you're using frontend build tools like Webpack and Babel,
// you can simply import the module and register the mode:
import CodeMirror from 'codemirror'
import registerElixirMode from 'codemirror-mode-elixir'
Set 'elixir' as the mode when creating the CodeMirror editor.
CodeMirror.fromTextArea(document.getElementById('code'), { mode: 'elixir' })
MIT - See LICENSE
Created by Ian Walter