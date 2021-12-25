About

This is a minified CodeMirror distribution. All JavaScript files have been minified with Google Closure Compiler using SIMPLE_OPTIMIZATIONS , and all CSS files have been minified with clean-css. This projects has CodeMirror's main repository as a Git submodule and is released once per CodeMirror release using the same version number.

This distribution contains only the addon , keymap , lib , mode and theme directories. Within them, only non-test JavaScript and CSS files are included. See the "files" section in package.json for the list of things included.

Instructions

Just use this as if you were using the original CodeMirror library. All minified files retain their original name and location relative to CodeMirror's project root directory.

An NPM package is available at https://www.npmjs.com/package/codemirror-minified. Install with:

npm install codemirror-minified

Building it Yourself

We use Gulp: