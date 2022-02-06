openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

250

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

codemirror-console Actions Status: test

codemirror-console provide Web Console UI for JavaScript.

screenshot

Features

  • Eval code and Show the result
  • Provide Web Console UI that is similar with Browser's developer tools
  • Editor(CodeMirror)

Demo

Packages

If you want to get Web Console UI, please use codemirror-console-ui.

UseCase

We develop these libraries for web book.

Interactive Web Console help you to learn JavaScript Language.

If you have used this library, please add it to the "UseCase".

Welcome to Pull Request!

Developments

This monorepo use Yarn.

Installation

yarn install
yarn bootstrap

Build all

yarn run build

Run Tests

yarn test

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

