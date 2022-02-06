codemirror-console provide Web Console UI for JavaScript.

Features

Eval code and Show the result

Provide Web Console UI that is similar with Browser's developer tools

Editor(CodeMirror)

Demo

Packages

If you want to get Web Console UI, please use codemirror-console-ui.

codemirror-console Core library that wrap CodeMirror

codemirror-console-ui UI components

gitbook-plugin-js-console UI components and directive for gitbook



UseCase

We develop these libraries for web book.

Interactive Web Console help you to learn JavaScript Language.

If you have used this library, please add it to the "UseCase".

Welcome to Pull Request!

Developments

This monorepo use Yarn.

Installation

yarn install yarn bootstrap

Build all

yarn run build

Run Tests

yarn test

Contributing

License

MIT