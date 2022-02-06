codemirror-console provide Web Console UI for JavaScript.
If you want to get Web Console UI, please use codemirror-console-ui.
We develop these libraries for web book.
Interactive Web Console help you to learn JavaScript Language.
If you have used this library, please add it to the "UseCase".
This monorepo use Yarn.
Installation
yarn install
yarn bootstrap
Build all
yarn run build
Run Tests
yarn test
