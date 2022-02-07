CodeMirror is a versatile text editor implemented in JavaScript for the browser. It is specialized for editing code, and comes with over 100 language modes and various addons that implement more advanced editing functionality. Every language comes with fully-featured code and syntax highlighting to help with reading and editing complex code.
A rich programming API and a CSS theming system are available for customizing CodeMirror to fit your application, and extending it with new functionality.
You can find more information (and the manual) on the project page. For questions and discussion, use the discussion forum.
See CONTRIBUTING.md for contributing guidelines.
The CodeMirror community aims to be welcoming to everybody. We use the Contributor Covenant (1.1) as our code of conduct.
Either get the zip file with the latest version, or make sure you have Node installed and run:
npm install codemirror
NOTE: This is the source repository for the library, and not the distribution channel. Cloning it is not the recommended way to install the library, and will in fact not work unless you also run the build step.
To build the project, make sure you have Node.js installed (at least version 6)
and then
npm install. To run, just open
index.html in your
browser (you don't need to run a webserver). Run the tests with
npm test.
After using so many editors like VS Code, atom, code sandbox, I came across codemirror. And all of us know that syntax highlighting is available in all code editors but the presentation of codes this package gave me was very appealing. Not only JS, HTML, and web-based languages, it worked well with other programming languages like which I work on sometimes like C/C++, Python, etc.
I was using codemirror because of its clean and simple appearance. But unlike other good editors, it lacks the syntax highlighting feature which in my opinion is a con. This was the main reason because of which I had to shift to Virtual Studio Code.
Codemirror is a simple and neat code editor in this space, I have used this in one of my projects and it gets the work done. But there are a lot more options available that are way better than this. If someone is looking for a bare minimum code editor, go with this one. Else if you want some syntax highlightings chose from another available option. Overall it was a good package.
I have using this text editor since last 6 months in parallel with VS code and sublime . The best part i have found about this package is it keeps code clean , easily readable and concise . It is very easy to use and supports almost all languages . It has various themes and styles as well. So can say a good alternative for sublime. Recommended.
Since I am using VS CODe but I like to keep some other code editors as well. The code is clean and concise and easy to understand. It is written in Javascript. On the other hand it doesn't have syntax highlighting as you have to install another package for that. I don't think anyone will opt out from using VS Code or Sublime text.