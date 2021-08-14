CodeJar – an embeddable code editor for the browser

Features

Lightweight ( 2 kB only)

only) Preserves indentation on a new line

Adds closing brackets, quotes

Indents line with the Tab key

key Supports undo/redo

Getting Started

Install CodeJar 🍯 via npm:

npm i codejar

CodeJar 🍯 can be used via modules:

< script type = "module" > import {CodeJar} from 'https://medv.io/codejar/codejar.js' </ script >

Create an element and init the CodeJar 🍯:

< div class = "editor" > </ div > < script > let jar = CodeJar( document .querySelector( '.editor' ), Prism.highlightElement) </ script >

Second argument to CodeJar is a highlighting function (in this example PrismJS), but any function may be used:

const highlight = ( editor: HTMLElement ) => { const code = editor.textContent editor.innerHTML = code } let jar = CodeJar(editor, highlight)

Third argument to CodeJar is options:

tab: string replaces "tabs" with given string. Default: \t . Note: use css rule tab-size to customize size.

replaces "tabs" with given string. Default: . indentOn: RegExp allows auto indent rule to be customized. Default {$ . Auto-tab if the text before cursor match the given regex while pressing Enter.

allows auto indent rule to be customized. Default . spellcheck: boolean enables spellchecking on the editor. Default false .

enables spellchecking on the editor. Default . catchTab: boolean catches Tab keypress events and replaces it with tab string. Default: true .

catches Tab keypress events and replaces it with string. Default: . preserveIdent: boolean keeps indent levels on new line. Default true .

keeps indent levels on new line. Default . addClosing: boolean automatically adds closing brackets, quotes. Default true .

automatically adds closing brackets, quotes. Default . history records history. Default true .

records history. Default . window window object. Default: window .

let options = { tab : ' ' .repeat( 4 ), indentOn : /[(\[]$/ , } let jar = CodeJar(editor, highlight, options)

Some styles may be applied to our editor to make it better looking:

.editor { border-radius : 6px ; box-shadow : 0 2px 2px 0 rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.14), 0 1px 5px 0 rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.12), 0 3px 1px - 2px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.2); font-family : 'Source Code Pro' , monospace; font-size : 14px ; font-weight : 400 ; height : 340px ; letter-spacing : normal; line-height : 20px ; padding : 10px ; tab-size : 4 ; }

API

Updates the code.

jar.updateCode( `let foo = bar` )

Updates the options.

jar.updateOptions({ tab : '\t' })

Calls callback on code updates.

jar.onUpdate( code => { console .log(code) })

toString(): string

Return current code.

let code = jar.toString()

save(): string

Saves current cursor position.

let pos = jar.save()

Restore cursor position.

jar.restore(pos)

Saves current editor state to history.

Removes event listeners from editor.

Related

react-codejar - a react weapper for CodeJar.

ngx-codejar - an angular wrapper for CodeJar.

License

MIT