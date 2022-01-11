Build: Release:

Codefresh CLI provides a full and flexible interface to interact with Codefresh.

Install

In case you have node.js installed you can easily install with NPM.

npm install -g codefresh

For other installation possibilities check out the installation documentation.

Authenticate

Generate a new api key from the account settings page.

codefresh auth create-context --api-key {{API_KEY}}

Usage

codefresh <command> Commands: codefresh completion generate bash completion script codefresh tag <id> [tags..] Add an image tag. codefresh untag <id> [tags..] Untag an image. codefresh annotate Annotate a resource with labels. codefresh patch Patch a resource by filename or stdin. codefresh auth Manage authentication contexts. codefresh create Create a resource from a file or stdin. codefresh delete Delete a resource by file or resource name. codefresh generate Generate resources as Kubernetes image pull secret and Codefresh Registry token. codefresh get Display one or many resources. codefresh replace Replace a resource by filename. codefresh version Print version. codefresh logs <id> Show logs of a build. codefresh restart <id> Restart a build by its id. codefresh terminate <id> Terminate a build by its id. codefresh wait <id..> Wait until a condition will be met on a build. codefresh run <name> Run a pipeline by id or name and attach the created workflow logs. codefresh delete-release [name] Delete a helm release from a kubernetes cluster. codefresh install-chart Install or upgrade a Helm chart Repository flag can be either absolute url or saved repository in Codefresh. codefresh helm-promotion Promote a Helm release in another environment. codefresh test-release [name] Test a helm release. Options: --cfconfig Custom path for authentication contexts config file [default: "/Users/itaigendler/.cfconfig"] --help Show help [boolean]

Documentation

For more information please visit the official CLI documentation site.