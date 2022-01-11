Codefresh CLI provides a full and flexible interface to interact with Codefresh.
In case you have node.js installed you can easily install with NPM.
npm install -g codefresh
For other installation possibilities check out the installation documentation.
Generate a new api key from the account settings page.
codefresh auth create-context --api-key {{API_KEY}}
codefresh <command>
Commands:
codefresh completion generate bash completion script
codefresh tag <id> [tags..] Add an image tag.
codefresh untag <id> [tags..] Untag an image.
codefresh annotate Annotate a resource with labels.
codefresh patch Patch a resource by filename or stdin.
codefresh auth Manage authentication contexts.
codefresh create Create a resource from a file or stdin.
codefresh delete Delete a resource by file or resource name.
codefresh generate Generate resources as Kubernetes image pull secret and Codefresh Registry token.
codefresh get Display one or many resources.
codefresh replace Replace a resource by filename.
codefresh version Print version.
codefresh logs <id> Show logs of a build.
codefresh restart <id> Restart a build by its id.
codefresh terminate <id> Terminate a build by its id.
codefresh wait <id..> Wait until a condition will be met on a build.
codefresh run <name> Run a pipeline by id or name and attach the created workflow logs.
codefresh delete-release [name] Delete a helm release from a kubernetes cluster.
codefresh install-chart Install or upgrade a Helm chart Repository flag can be either absolute url or saved repository in Codefresh.
codefresh helm-promotion Promote a Helm release in another environment.
codefresh test-release [name] Test a helm release.
Options:
--cfconfig Custom path for authentication contexts config file [default: "/Users/itaigendler/.cfconfig"]
--help Show help [boolean]
For more information please visit the official CLI documentation site.