codecs

Create an binary encoder/decoder for Node's build in types like, json, utf-8, hex.

npm install codecs

Useful to support value encodings similar to leveldb's.

Usage

var codecs = require ( 'codecs' ) var json = codecs( 'json' ) console .log(json.encode({ hello : 'world' })) console .log(json.decode( new Buffer( '{"hello":"world"}' )))

API

var codec = codecs(type, [fallback])

Create a new codec.

Supported types are

utf8

json

ndjson

binary

hex

ascii

base64

ucs2

ucs-2

utf16le

utf-16le

If an unknown type is passed-in, the fallback is used if given, else binary . If you want to use a custom codec you can pass in an object containing a an encode and decode method and that will be returned.

var buf = codec.encode(value)

Encode a value to a buffer.

var value = codec.decode(buf)

Decode a buffer to a value.

License

MIT