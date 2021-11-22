openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cod

codecs

by Mathias Buus
3.0.0 (see all)

Create an binary encoder/decoder for Node's build in types like, json, utf-8, hex.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

codecs

Create an binary encoder/decoder for Node's build in types like, json, utf-8, hex.

npm install codecs

Build Status

Useful to support value encodings similar to leveldb's.

Usage

var codecs = require('codecs')
var json = codecs('json')

console.log(json.encode({hello: 'world'})) // new Buffer('{"hello":"world"}')
console.log(json.decode(new Buffer('{"hello":"world"}'))) // {hello: 'world'}

API

var codec = codecs(type, [fallback])

Create a new codec.

Supported types are

  • utf8
  • json
  • ndjson
  • binary
  • hex
  • ascii
  • base64
  • ucs2
  • ucs-2
  • utf16le
  • utf-16le
  • binary

If an unknown type is passed-in, the fallback is used if given, else binary. If you want to use a custom codec you can pass in an object containing a an encode and decode method and that will be returned.

var buf = codec.encode(value)

Encode a value to a buffer.

var value = codec.decode(buf)

Decode a buffer to a value.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial