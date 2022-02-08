UI/API Test Automation Framework: WebdriverIO & Playwright with Cucumber & Mocha-stylig features/scenarios

Webdriver and Playwright parity: Write one test, Run on both drivers

BDD Cucumber and traditional Mocha-styled

SauceLabs and Selenoid integrations

Applitools, Appium integrations

Ease of Automating Salesforce Apps Exclusive Shadow DOM support for LWC/LWR applications, WebComponents WebdriverIO parity with Playwright to work with Shadow Elements

and many more features

One line Setup,

npx create-codeceptjs-bdd-tests

This Interactive CLI walks you through the step-step setup. It will setup,

Executios on both Webdriver & Playwright.

Create the framework structure with page objects, helpers, plugins, test env files etc.

Integrate Sauce Labs with framework

Provides default BDD & Mocha-style example scenarios to start with

Setup Parallel executions, and many more

Above command will also add Webdriver parity with Playwright to work with Shadow elements.

Take a look at here

Execute

Webdriver

yarn acceptance --profile webdriver :chrome

Playwright

yarn acceptance --profile playwright :chrome yarn acceptance --profile playwright :safari yarn acceptance --profile playwright :firefox yarn acceptance --profile playwright :google :chrome

Mobile or Tablets

yarn acceptance --profile device: 'iPhone 11' :safari

List of devices

Sauce Labs

yarn acceptance --profile sauce :chrome yarn acceptance --profile sauce :"macOS 11 .00 " :firefox :80

Parallel

yarn acceptance :parallel --profile playwright :chrome

Headless

HEADLESS = true yarn acceptance:parallel --profile playwright:chrome

For more info about the framework visit CodeceptJS BDD Docs & https://codecept.io/

Ease of working with Shadow Elements. Webdriver & Playwright Parity

Assuming you've enabled the Shadow DOM Support thru the CLI framework setup.

Let's say you want to fill-field on the Shadow element on this Lighting Web Components page: https://recipes.lwc.dev/. You aren't required to provide the DOM Hierarchy in this framework and still, it will find the elements thru Webdriver (Playwright has default support). Meaning, it provides the Playwright parity with Webdriver.

Means, same tests can run on both: Webdriver & Playwright.

So, all you need to provide unique CSS as shown below,

I .fillField ( 'ui-input input' , 'codeceptjs-bdd' )

There may be cases that doesn't require you to deal with Shadow Element, e.g. plain login page, you can disable the Shadow Locators finder by providing CSS objects, e.g.

I .fillField ({css: 'div.username' }, 'myusername' ); I .fillField ({css: 'div.password' }, '******' );

