One line Setup,
npx create-codeceptjs-bdd-tests
This Interactive CLI walks you through the step-step setup. It will setup,
Above command will also add Webdriver parity with Playwright to work with Shadow elements.
yarn acceptance --profile webdriver:chrome
yarn acceptance --profile playwright:chrome
yarn acceptance --profile playwright:safari
yarn acceptance --profile playwright:firefox
yarn acceptance --profile playwright:google:chrome
yarn acceptance --profile device:'iPhone 11':safari
yarn acceptance --profile sauce:chrome
yarn acceptance --profile sauce:"macOS 11.00":firefox:80
yarn acceptance:parallel --profile playwright:chrome
HEADLESS=true yarn acceptance:parallel --profile playwright:chrome
Assuming you've enabled the Shadow DOM Support thru the CLI framework setup.
Let's say you want to fill-field on the Shadow element on this Lighting Web Components page: https://recipes.lwc.dev/. You aren't required to provide the DOM Hierarchy in this framework and still, it will find the elements thru Webdriver (Playwright has default support). Meaning, it provides the Playwright parity with Webdriver.
Means, same tests can run on both: Webdriver & Playwright.
So, all you need to provide unique CSS as shown below,
I.fillField('ui-input input','codeceptjs-bdd')
There may be cases that doesn't require you to deal with Shadow Element, e.g. plain login page, you can disable the Shadow Locators finder by providing CSS objects, e.g.
I.fillField({css: 'div.username'},'myusername');
I.fillField({css: 'div.password'},'******');
