CodeceptJS is a new testing framework for end-to-end testing with WebDriver (or others). It abstracts browser interaction to simple steps that are written from a user perspective. A simple test that verifies the "Welcome" text is present on a main page of a site will look like:
Feature('CodeceptJS demo');
Scenario('check Welcome page on site', ({ I }) => {
I.amOnPage('/');
I.see('Welcome');
});
CodeceptJS tests are:
I. That makes test easy to read, write and maintain even for non-tech persons.
CodeceptJS uses Helper modules to provide actions to
I object. Currently CodeceptJS has these helpers:
And more to come...
CodeceptJS is a successor of Codeception, a popular full-stack testing framework for PHP. With CodeceptJS your scenario-driven functional and acceptance tests will be as simple and clean as they can be. You don't need to worry about asynchronous nature of NodeJS or about various APIs of Selenium, Puppeteer, Protractor, TestCafe, etc. as CodeceptJS unifies them and makes them work as they are synchronous.
npm i codeceptjs --save
Move to directory where you'd like to have your tests (and codeceptjs config) stored, and execute
npx codeceptjs init
to create and configure test environment. It is recommended to select WebDriver from the list of helpers, if you need to write Selenium WebDriver tests.
After that create your first test by executing:
npx codeceptjs generate:test
Now test is created and can be executed with
npx codeceptjs run
If you want to write your tests using TypeScript just generate standard Type Definitions by executing:
npx codeceptjs def .
Later you can even automagically update Type Definitions to include your own custom helpers methods.
Note:
8.9.1+ or later.
11.7 or later.
Learn CodeceptJS by examples. Let's assume we have CodeceptJS installed and WebDriver helper enabled.
Let's see how we can handle basic form testing:
Feature('CodeceptJS Demonstration');
Scenario('test some forms', ({ I }) => {
I.amOnPage('http://simple-form-bootstrap.plataformatec.com.br/documentation');
I.fillField('Email', 'hello@world.com');
I.fillField('Password', secret('123456'));
I.checkOption('Active');
I.checkOption('Male');
I.click('Create User');
I.see('User is valid');
I.dontSeeInCurrentUrl('/documentation');
});
All actions are performed by I object; assertions functions start with
see function.
In this examples all methods of
I are taken from WebDriver helper, see reference to learn how to use them.
Let's execute this test with
run command. Additional option
--steps will show us the running process. We recommend use
--steps or
--debug during development.
npx codeceptjs run --steps
This will produce an output:
CodeceptJS Demonstration --
test some forms
• I am on page "http://simple-form-bootstrap.plataformatec.com.br/documentation"
• I fill field "Email", "hello@world.com"
• I fill field "Password", "****"
• I check option "Active"
• I check option "Male"
• I click "Create User"
• I see "User is valid"
• I dont see in current url "/documentation"
✓ OK in 17752ms
CodeceptJS has an ultimate feature to help you develop and debug your test.
You can pause execution of test in any place and use interactive shell to try different actions and locators.
Just add
pause() call at any place in a test and run it.
Interactive shell can be started outside test context by running:
npx codeceptjs shell
We filled form with
fillField methods, which located form elements by their label.
The same way you can locate element by name,
CSS or
XPath locators in tests:
// by name
I.fillField('user_basic[email]', 'hello@world.com');
// by CSS
I.fillField('#user_basic_email', 'hello@world.com');
// don't make us guess locator type, specify it
I.fillField({css: '#user_basic_email'}, 'hello@world.com');
Other methods like
checkOption, and
click work in a similar manner. They can take labels or CSS or XPath locators to find elements to interact.
Assertions start with
see or
dontSee prefix. In our case we are asserting that string 'User is valid' is somewhere in a webpage.
However, we can narrow the search to particular element by providing a second parameter:
I.see('User is valid');
// better to specify context:
I.see('User is valid', '.alert-success');
In this case 'User is valid' string will be searched only inside elements located by CSS
.alert-success.
In case you need to return a value from a webpage and use it directly in test, you should use methods with
grab prefix.
They are expected to be used inside async/await functions, and their results will be available in test:
const assert = require('assert');
Feature('CodeceptJS Demonstration');
Scenario('test page title', async ({ I }) => {
I.amOnPage('http://simple-form-bootstrap.plataformatec.com.br/documentation');
const title = await I.grabTitle();
assert.equal(title, 'Example application with SimpleForm and Twitter Bootstrap');
});
The same way you can grab text, attributes, or form values and use them in next test steps.
Common preparation steps like opening a web page, logging in a user, can be placed in
Before or
Background:
const { I } = inject();
Feature('CodeceptJS Demonstration');
Before(() => { // or Background
I.amOnPage('http://simple-form-bootstrap.plataformatec.com.br/documentation');
});
Scenario('test some forms', () => {
I.click('Create User');
I.see('User is valid');
I.dontSeeInCurrentUrl('/documentation');
});
Scenario('test title', () => {
I.seeInTitle('Example application');
});
CodeceptJS provides the most simple way to create and use page objects in your test. You can create one by running
npx codeceptjs generate pageobject
It will create a page object file for you and add it to the config.
Let's assume we created one named
docsPage:
const { I } = inject();
module.exports = {
fields: {
email: '#user_basic_email',
password: '#user_basic_password'
},
submitButton: {css: '#new_user_basic input[type=submit]'},
sendForm(email, password) {
I.fillField(this.fields.email, email);
I.fillField(this.fields.password, password);
I.click(this.submitButton);
}
}
You can easily inject it to test by providing its name in test arguments:
Feature('CodeceptJS Demonstration');
Before(({ I }) => { // or Background
I.amOnPage('http://simple-form-bootstrap.plataformatec.com.br/documentation');
});
Scenario('test some forms', ({ I, docsPage }) => {
docsPage.sendForm('hello@world.com','123456');
I.see('User is valid');
I.dontSeeInCurrentUrl('/documentation');
});
When using Typescript, replace
module.exports with
export for autocompletion.
Thanks all to those who are and will have contributing to this awesome project!
MIT © CodeceptJS Team
This used to be my go to for e2e testing, I still have some projects that I maintain which uses it and very successfully. One of the best things I found about it is because it was a common abstraction above various browser interaction libraries, it allowed me to swap and change which underlying technology I was using to help understand if I was having an issue with the test I wrote or if it was something underlying which was causing me issues. It's debugging was new at the time of being able to live debug and test commands which I think inspired some more modern testing tools like Cypress what they are today. This will always hold a place in my heart and definitely is still usable by being able to test with Puppeteer but I'm not sure I'd grab for it with new projects with other e2e testing libraries that are more feature rich and have an even better developer experience
This package needs several many code snippets from implementation side. Also, Its for BDD style framework there is already CUCUMBER which is quite stable than this one.