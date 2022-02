⚠️ This project is currently in alpha

MDX syntax support for remark.

Installation

npm install --save remark-mdx

Contribute

See contributing.md in mdx-js/mdx for ways to get started.

This organisation has a Code of Conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer and John Otander