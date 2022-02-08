Description

Code-suggester automates the steps involved in making code changes or code suggestions to your GitHub repository! Code-suggester

can be imported as a library, or used as a CLI tool, or configured in a GitHub Action

Core Library

Installation

npm i code-suggester

Example

const suggester = require ( "code-suggester" ); async function main ( ) { const octokit = new Octokit({ auth : process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN }); const changes = { 'baz.txt' : { mode : '100644' , content : 'hello world!' } }; await suggester.createPullRequest( changes, octokit, 'Foo-Repo' , 'Bar-Owner' , ) }

The reviewPullRequest() method creates a code suggestion review on a GitHub Pull request with the files given as input. From these files, calculate the hunk diff and make all the multiline code suggestion review comments on a given pull request with these hunks given that they are in scope of the pull request. Outof scope suggestions are not made.

In-scope suggestions are specifically: suggestions whose file is in-scope of the pull request, and suggestions whose diff hunk is a subset of the pull request's files hunks.

If a file is too large to load in the review, it is skipped in the suggestion phase.

If the program terminates without exception, a timeline comment will be made with all errors or suggestions that could not be made.

Syntax

reviewPullRequest(octokit, diffContents, config [, logger])

Parameters

octokit

Required. An authenticated octokit instance.

diffContents

Map<string, FileDiffContent> | null | undefined

Required. A set of files with their respective original text file content and the new file content. If the map is null, the empty map, or undefined, a review is not made. A review is also not made when forall FileDiffContent objects, f, f.oldContent == f.newContent

FileDiffContent Object | field | type | description | |--------------- |----------- |------------- | | oldContent | string | Required. The older version of a file. | | newContent | string | Required. The newer version of a file. |

options

Review Pull Request Options Object

Required.

Review Pull Request Options Object | field | type | description | |--------------- |----------- |------------- | | repo | string | Required. The repository containing the pull request. | | owner | string | Required. The owner of the repository. | | pullNumber | number | Required. The GitHub Pull Request number. | | pageSize | number | Required. The number of files to return in the pull request list files query. Used when getting data on the remote PR's files. |

logger

Logger

The default logger is Pino. You can plug in any logger that conforms to Pino's interface

returns

returns the review number if a review was created, or null if a review was not made and an exception was not thrown.

Exceptions

The core-library will throw an exception if the GitHub V3 API returns an error response, or if the response data format did not come back as expected.



The createPullRequest() method creates a GitHub Pull request with the files given as input.

Syntax

createPullRequest(octokit, changes, config [, logger])

Parameters

octokit

Required. An authenticated octokit instance.

changes

Map<string, FileData> | null | undefined

Required. A set of files with their respective file contents conforming where the key is the file path, and the value is the a FileData object. If it is null, the empty map, or undefined, no changes will be made.

FileData Object | field | type | description | |--- |--- |--- | | mode | '100644' \| '100755' \| '040000' \| '160000' \| '120000' | The file type as specified in the GitHub API. Default is '100644' . From the docs: "The file mode; one of 100644 for file (blob), 100755 for executable (blob), 040000 for subdirectory (tree), 160000 for submodule (commit), or 120000 for a blob that specifies the path of a symlink."| | content | string \| null | Required. The entire file contents. |

options

Pull Request Options Object

Required. Descriptive values or enforced rules for pull requests, branching, and commits.

Pull Request Options Object | field | type | description | |--------------- |----------- |------------- | | upstreamRepo | string | Required. The repository to suggest changes to. | | upstreamOwner | string | Required. The owner of the upstream repository. | | description | string | The GitHub Pull Request description. Default is 'code suggestions' . | | title | string | The GitHub Pull Request title. Default is 'chore: code suggestions' . | | branch | string | The branch containing the changes. Default is 'code-suggestions' . | | primary | string | The primary upstream branch to open a PR against. Default is 'main' . | | message | string | The commit message for the changes. Default is 'code suggestions' . We recommend following conventional commits.| | force | boolean | Whether or not to force push the reference even if the ancestor commits differs. Default is false . | | fork | boolean | Whether or not code suggestion should be made from a fork, defaults to true (Note: forking does not work when using secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN in an action). | | labels | string[] | The list of labels to add to the pull request. Default is none. |

logger

Logger

The default logger is Pino. You can plug in any logger that conforms to Pino's interface

Exceptions

The core-library will throw an exception if the GitHub V3 API returns an error response, or if the response data format did not come back as expected.



The parseTextFiles() method takes a Map<string, string> or Object<string, string> and outputs the changes object for text files only.

Syntax

parseTextFiles(textFiles)

Parameters

textFiles

Object<string, string> | Map<string, string>

Required. The key should be the relative file path in the source code, and the value should be the entire file content.

CLI

Installation

npm i code-suggester -g

code-suggester pr

code-suggester pr - opens a GitHub Pull Request against the upstream primary branch with the provided set of changes.

Syntax

code-suggester pr [options] --upstream-repo=<string> --upstream-owner=<string>

Environment Variables

string

Required. The GitHub access token which has permissions to fork, write to its forked repo and its branches, as well as create Pull Requests on the upstream repository.

Options

string

Required. The repository to create the fork off of.

string

Required. The owner of the upstream repository.

string

The GitHub Pull Request description. Default value is: 'code suggestions' .

string

The GitHub Pull Request title. Default value is: 'chore: code suggestions' .

string

The GitHub working branch name. Default value is: 'code-suggestions' .

string

The primary upstream branch to open a PR against. Default value is: 'main' .

string

The GitHub commit message. Default value is: 'code suggestions' .

boolean

Whether or not to force push a reference with different commit history before the remote reference HEAD. Default value is: false .

string

Required. The path of a git directory

boolean

Whether or not to attempt forking to a separate repository. Default value is: true .

array

The list of labels to add to the pull request. Default is none.

Example

code-suggester pr -o foo -r bar -d 'description' -t 'title' -m 'message'

code-suggester review

code-suggester review - review an open GitHub Pull Request and suggest changes.

Syntax

code-suggester review --upstream-repo=<string> --upstream-owner=<string> --pull-number=<number> --git-dir=<string>

Environment Variables

string

Required. The GitHub access token which has permissions to fork, write to its forked repo and its branches, as well as create Pull Requests on the upstream repository.

Options

string

Required. The repository to create the fork off of.

string

Required. The owner of the upstream repository.

number

Required. The pull request number.

string

Required. The path of a git directory

Example

code-suggester pr -o foo -r bar -p 1234 --git-dir=.

Action

Create a Pull Request

Opens a GitHub Pull Request against the upstream primary branch with the provided git directory. By default the git directory is the same as the $GITHUB_WORKSPACE directory.

Environment Variables

string

Required. The GitHub access token which has permissions to fork, write to its forked repo and its branches, as well as create Pull Requests on the upstream repository. We recommend storing it as a secret in your GitHub repository.

Options

string

Required. The repository to create the fork off of.

string

Required. The owner of the upstream repository.

description

string

Required. The GitHub Pull Request description.

title

string

Required. The GitHub Pull Request title.

branch

string

The GitHub working branch name. Default value is: 'code-suggestions' .

primary

string

The primary upstream branch to open a PR against. Default value is: 'main' .

message

string

Required. The GitHub commit message.

force

boolean

Whether or not to force push a reference with different commit history before the remote reference HEAD. Default value is: false .

boolean

Whether or not maintainers can modify the pull request. Default value is: true .

string

Required. The path of a git directory. Relative to $GITHUB_WORKSPACE .

fork

boolean

Whether or not to attempt forking to a separate repository. Default value is: true .

labels

array

The list of labels to add to the pull request. Default is none.

Example

The following example is a .github/workflows/main.yaml file in repo Octocat/HelloWorld . This would add a LICENSE folder to the root HelloWorld repo on every pull request if it is not already there.

on: push: branches: - main name: ci jobs: add-license: runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: ACCESS_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.ACCESS_TOKEN }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: <YOUR CHANGES> run: (curl http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.txt) > LICENSE - uses: googleapis/code-suggester@v1 with: command: pr upstream_owner: Octocat upstream_repo: HelloWorld description: 'This pull request is adding a LICENSE file' title: 'chore(license): add license file' message: 'chore(license): add license file' branch: my-branch git_dir: '.' labels: | bug priority: p1

Review a Pull Request

Suggests changes against an open GitHub Pull Request with changes in the provided git directory. By default the git directory is the same as the $GITHUB_WORKSPACE directory.

Environment Variables

string

Required. The GitHub access token for the user making the suggested changes. We recommend storing it as a secret in your GitHub repository.

Options

string

Required. The repository to create the fork off of.

string

Required. The owner of the upstream repository.

number

Required. The GitHub Pull Request number.

string

Required. The path of a git directory. Relative to $GITHUB_WORKSPACE .

Example

The following example is a .github/workflows/main.yaml file in repo Octocat/HelloWorld . This would run the go formatter on the code and then create a pull request review suggesting go fmt fixes.

on: pull_request_target: types: [opened, synchronize] branches: - main name: ci jobs: add-license: runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: ACCESS_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: ref: ${{github.event.pull_request.head.ref}} repository: ${{github.event.pull_request.head.repo.full_name}} - name: format run: go fmt - uses: googleapis/code-suggester@v1 with: command: review pull_number: ${{ github.event.pull_request.number }} git_dir: '.'

Important: When using pull_request_target and actions/checkout with the pull request code, make sure that an external developer cannot override the commands run from the pull request.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed via npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version) .

Legacy Node.js versions are supported as a best effort:

Legacy versions will not be tested in continuous integration.

Some security patches may not be able to be backported.

Dependencies will not be kept up-to-date, and features will not be backported.

legacy-8 : install client libraries from this dist-tag for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be in alpha. This means it is still a work-in-progress and under active development. Any release is subject to backwards-incompatible changes at any time.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md , the samples/README.md , and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json ) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its template in this directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE