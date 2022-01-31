openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cr

code-red

by Rich Harris
0.2.3 (see all)

Experimental toolkit for writing x-to-JavaScript compilers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

535

GitHub Stars

287

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

code-red

Experimental toolkit for writing x-to-JavaScript compilers. It is used in Svelte.

API

The code-red package exposes three core functions — b, x and print.

b and x take a template literal and return an ESTree program body, or a single node:

import { b, x } from 'code-red';

const expression = x`i + j`;

assert.equal(expression.type, 'AssignmentExpression');
assert.equal(expression.operator, '+');
assert.equal(expression.left.name, 'i');
assert.equal(expression.right.name, 'j');

const body = b`
    const i = 1;
    const j = 2;
    const k = i + j;
`;

assert.equal(body.length, 3);
assert.equal(body[0].type, 'VariableDeclaration');

Expressions in template literals correspond to replacement nodes — so you could express the above like so:

const i = x`i`;
const j = x`j`;
const expression = x`${i} + ${j}`;

const body = b`
    const ${i} = 1;
    const ${j} = 2;
    const k = ${expression};
`;

The print function takes a node and turns it into a {code, map} object:

const add = x`
    function add(${i}, ${j}) {
        return ${expression};
    }
`;

print(add).code;
/*
function add(i, j) {
    return i + j;
}
*/

i.name = 'foo';
j.name = 'bar';

print(add).code;
/*
function add(foo, bar) {
    return foo + bar;
}
*/

Prefixes

@-prefixed names (replaceable globals)

So that you can use globals in your code. In Svelte, we use this to insert utility functions.

// input
import { x } from 'code-red';
x`@foo(bar)`

// output
FOO(bar)

#-prefixed names (automatically deconflicted names)

So that you can insert variables in your code without worrying if they clash with existing variable names.

bar used in user code and in inserted code gets a $1 suffix:

// input
import { x } from 'code-red';
x`
function foo(#bar) {
    return #bar * bar;
}`;

// output
function foo(bar$1) {
    return bar$1 * bar;
}

Without conflicts, no $1 suffix:

// input
import { b } from 'code-red';
b`const foo = #bar => #bar * 2`;

// output
const foo = bar => bar * 2;

Optimiser

TODO add an optimiser that e.g. collapses consecutive identical if blocks

Compiler

TODO add a code-red/compiler module that replaces template literals with the nodes they evaluate to, so that there's nothing to parse at runtime.

Sourcemaps

TODO support source mappings for inserted nodes with location information.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial