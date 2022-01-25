CodePush

CodePush is a cloud service that enables Cordova and React Native developers to deploy mobile app updates directly to their users' devices. It works by acting as a central repository that developers can publish updates to (JS, HTML, CSS and images), and that apps can query for updates from (using provided client SDK for Cordova and React Native). This allows you to have a more deterministic and direct engagement model with your userbase, when addressing bugs and/or adding small features that don't require you to re-build a binary and re-distribute it through the respective app stores.

To get started using CodePush, refer to our documentation, otherwise, read the following steps if you'd like to build/contribute to the project from source.

NOTE: If you need information about code-push management CLI, you can find it in v3.0.1.

Dev Setup

Install Node.js

Install Git

Clone the Repository: git clone https://github.com/Microsoft/code-push.git

Building

Run npm run setup to install the NPM dependencies of management SDK.

to install the NPM dependencies of management SDK. Run npm run build to build the management SDK for testing.

to build the management SDK for testing. Run npm run build:release to build the release version of management SDK.

Running Tests

To run tests, run npm run test from the root of the project.

from the root of the project. You can use debug mode for tests with .vscode/launch.json file.

Coding Conventions

Use double quotes for strings

Use four space tabs

Use camelCase for local variables and imported modules, PascalCase for types, and dash-case for file names

CodePush Management SDK (Node.js)

A JavaScript library for programmatically managing your CodePush account (e.g. creating apps, promoting releases), which allows authoring Node.js-based build and/or deployment scripts, without needing to shell out to the App Center CLI.

Getting Started

Create a token to authenticate with the CodePush server using the following App Center CLI command: appcenter tokens create -d "DESCRIPTION_OF_THE_TOKEN" Please copy your API Token and keep it secret. You won't be able to see it again. Install the management SDK by running npm install code-push --save Import it using one of the following statement: (using ES6 syntax as applicable): On commonjs environments: const CodePush = require ( "code-push" );

Using ES6 syntax with tsconfig.json: import CodePush from "code-push" ; Create an instance of the CodePush class, passing it the API Token you created or retrieved in step #1: const codePush = new CodePush( "YOUR_API_TOKEN" ); Begin automating the management of your account! For more details on what you can do with this codePush object, refer to the API reference section below.

API Reference

The code-push module exports a single class (typically referred to as CodePush ), which represents a proxy to the CodePush account management REST API. This class has a single constructor for authenticating with the CodePush service, and a collection of instance methods that correspond to the commands in the App Center CLI, which allow you to programmatically control every aspect of your CodePush account.

Constructors

CodePush(accessKey: string) - Creates a new instance of the CodePush management SDK, using the specified access key to authenticated with the server.

Methods

Note: access key here refers to an AppCenter API Token.

addAccessKey(description: string): Promise<AccessKey> - Creates a new access key with the specified description (e.g. "VSTS CI").

addApp(name: string, os: string, platform: string, manuallyProvisionDeployments: boolean = false): Promise<App> - Creates a new CodePush app with the specified name, os, and platform. If the default deployments of "Staging" and "Production" are not desired, pass a value of true for the manuallyProvisionDeployments parameter.

addCollaborator(appName: string, email: string): Promise<void> - Adds the specified CodePush user as a collaborator to the specified CodePush app.

addDeployment(appName: string, deploymentName: string): Promise<Deployment> - Creates a new deployment with the specified name, and associated with the specified app.

clearDeploymentHistory(appName: string, deploymentName: string): Promise<void> - Clears the release history associated with the specified app deployment.

getAccessKey(accessKey: string): Promise<AccessKey> - Retrieves the metadata about the specific access key.

getAccessKeys(): Promise<AccessKey[]> - Retrieves the list of access keys associated with your CodePush account.

getApp(appName: string): Promise<App> - Retrieves the metadata about the specified app.

getApps(): Promise<App[]> - Retrieves the list of apps associated with your CodePush account.

getCollaborators(appName: string): Promise<CollaboratorMap> - Retrieves the list of collaborators associated with the specified app.

getDeployment(appName: string, deploymentName: string): Promise<Deployment> - Retrieves the metadata for the specified app deployment.

getDeploymentHistory(appName: string, deploymentName: string): Promise<Package[]> - Retrieves the list of releases that have been made to the specified app deployment.

getDeploymentMetrics(appName: string, deploymentName: string): Promise<DeploymentMetrics> - Retrieves the installation metrics for the specified app deployment.

getDeployments(appName: string): Promise<Deployment[]> - Retrieves the list of deployments associated with the specified app.

patchRelease(appName: string, deploymentName: string, label: string, updateMetadata: PackageInfo): Promise<void> - Updates the specified release's metadata with the given information.

promote(appName: string, sourceDeploymentName: string, destinationDeploymentName: string, updateMetadata: PackageInfo): Promise<Package> - Promotes the latest release from one deployment to another for the specified app and updates the release with the given metadata.

release(appName: string, deploymentName: string, updateContentsPath: string, targetBinaryVersion: string, updateMetadata: PackageInfo): Promise<Package> - Releases a new update to the specified deployment with the given metadata.

removeAccessKey(accessKey: string): Promise<void> - Removes the specified access key from your CodePush account.

removeApp(appName: string): Promise<void> - Deletes the specified CodePush app from your account.

removeCollaborator(appName: string, email: string): Promise<void> - Removes the specified account as a collaborator from the specified app.

removeDeployment(appName: string, deploymentName: string): Promise<void> - Removes the specified deployment from the specified app.

renameApp(oldAppName: string, newAppName: string): Promise<void> - Renames an existing app.

renameDeployment(appName: string, oldDeploymentName: string, newDeploymentName: string): Promise<void> - Renames an existing deployment within the specified app.

rollback(appName: string, deploymentName: string, targetRelease?: string): Promise<void> - Rolls back the latest release within the specified deployment. Optionally allows you to target a specific release in the deployment's history, as opposed to rolling to the previous release.

transferApp(appName: string, email: string): Promise<void> - Transfers the ownership of the specified app to the specified account.

Error Handling

When an error occurs in any of the methods, the promise will be rejected with a CodePushError object with the following properties: