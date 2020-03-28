design musical algorithms

live demo at studio.substack.net

usage

code-music-studio Run the code-music-studio http server . -p PORT Listen on this port. -d DATADIR Use this directory to store songs. -i Read lines of json from stdin to set state variables.

install

With npm do:

npm install -g code-music-studio

run

Just type:

to start the server on PORT.

songs

Songs look like:

return function ( t ) { return sin( 440 ) function sin ( x ) { return Math .sin( 2 * Math .PI * t * x) } }

The returned function gets run 44000 times per second and returns a floating point number between -1 and 1 representing the amplitude.

input

If -i is given, stdin is parsed as newline-separated json. Each line of json updates the current state.

For example, the left column is the input and the right column is the value of the current state:

input state {"x": 3 } {x: 3 } {"y": 4 } {x: 3 ,y: 4 } {"x": 5 } {x: 5 ,y: 4 } {"y": 8 ,"z": 2 } {x: 5 ,y: 8 ,z: 2 }

You can set the initial state value with --state :

code-music-studio -i --state. x=5 --state. y=3

You can get at the state variables in the second argument to the function:

return function ( t, state ) { return sin( 440 * state.x) function sin ( x ) { return Math .sin( 2 * Math .PI * t * x) } }

license

MIT