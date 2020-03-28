design musical algorithms
live demo at studio.substack.net
code-music-studio
Run the code-music-studio http server.
-p PORT Listen on this port.
-d DATADIR Use this directory to store songs.
-i Read lines of json from stdin to set state variables.
--state.VAR Set initial variables individually.
With npm do:
npm install -g code-music-studio
Just type:
to start the server on PORT.
Songs look like:
return function (t) {
return sin(440)
function sin (x) { return Math.sin(2 * Math.PI * t * x) }
}
The returned function gets run 44000 times per second and returns a floating point number between -1 and 1 representing the amplitude.
If
-i is given, stdin is parsed as newline-separated json. Each line of
json updates the current state.
For example, the left column is the input and the right column is the value of the current state:
input state
{"x":3} {x:3}
{"y":4} {x:3,y:4}
{"x":5} {x:5,y:4}
{"y":8,"z":2} {x:5,y:8,z:2}
You can set the initial state value with
--state:
code-music-studio -i --state.x=5 --state.y=3
You can get at the state variables in the second argument to the function:
return function (t, state) {
return sin(440 * state.x)
function sin (x) { return Math.sin(2 * Math.PI * t * x) }
}
