code-music-studio

by James Halliday
1.6.5 (see all)

compose music with algorithms

Readme

code-music-studio

design musical algorithms

live demo at studio.substack.net

screenshot

usage

code-music-studio

  Run the code-music-studio http server.

  -p PORT      Listen on this port.
  -d DATADIR   Use this directory to store songs.
  -i           Read lines of json from stdin to set state variables.
  --state.VAR  Set initial variables individually.

install

With npm do:

npm install -g code-music-studio

run

Just type:

to start the server on PORT.

songs

Songs look like:

return function (t) {
  return sin(440)
  function sin (x) { return Math.sin(2 * Math.PI * t * x) }
}

The returned function gets run 44000 times per second and returns a floating point number between -1 and 1 representing the amplitude.

input

If -i is given, stdin is parsed as newline-separated json. Each line of json updates the current state.

For example, the left column is the input and the right column is the value of the current state:

input           state

{"x":3}         {x:3}
{"y":4}         {x:3,y:4}
{"x":5}         {x:5,y:4}
{"y":8,"z":2}   {x:5,y:8,z:2}

You can set the initial state value with --state:

code-music-studio -i --state.x=5 --state.y=3

You can get at the state variables in the second argument to the function:

return function (t, state) {
  return sin(440 * state.x)
  function sin (x) { return Math.sin(2 * Math.PI * t * x) }
}

license

MIT

