code-frame

by Henry Snopek
5.0.0 (see all)

Minimal Code Frame like babel-code-frame, but smaller

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

135

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Code Frame npm tests coverage

Install

npm install --save code-frame

Usage

const framer = require('code-frame')

// framer('...', OffendingLine, OffendingColumn, {
//   frameSize: 3,
//   tabSize: 2
// })

// Opts:
//   'frameSize': (default: 3)
//       This is calcuation is Line - Surrounding.
//       If you provide, 3, it will capture a total of two surrounding lines.
//           2 | function (foo) {
//         > 3 |   console.log(foo
//             |                  ^
//
//       The frame is formed from bottom to top. ex: 4 = ((3 - 1) / 2) gives us 1
//       line on top and bottom. If you provide an even number, 4, you'd result in
//       2 lines above and one below.
//           2 | var bar = function (foo) {
//         > 3 |   console.log(foo
//             |                  ^
//           4 |   foo = foo ? foo : 'baz'
//
//       Inorder to get the opposite result you'd inverse the frameSize, -4
//           1 | // function bar
//           2 | var bar = function (foo) {
//         > 3 |   console.log(foo
//             |                  ^
//
//       Caveats:
//         frame cuts off if the wrapping lines hit EOF/Start of File. If the
//         frameSize is 3 and the error is on line 1:
//           > 1 | 'use strict;
//               |            ^
//
//   'tabSize': (default: 2)
//     If mixed tabs are found on anylines while constructing the frame, we
//     convert them over to spaces. You may define a positive integer.

License

MIT © Henry Snopek

